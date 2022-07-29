Log in
    HPB   HRHPB0RA0002

HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D.D.

(HPB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
840.00 HRK   -2.33%
05:55aHRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D D : HPB d.d. - Consolidated investor information 30.6.2022.pdf
PU
05:35aHRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D D : HPB d.d. - Management Board Meeting and Supervisory Board Meeting - held
PU
07/26HRVATSKA POSTANSKA BANKA D D : HPB d.d. - Announcement of the Supervisory Board and Management Board Meeting
PU
Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - Management Board Meeting and Supervisory Board Meeting - held

07/29/2022 | 05:35am EDT
LEI

529900D5G4V6THXC5P79

Home Member

Republic of Croatia

State of Issuer

HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA d.d.

ISIN

HRHPB0RA0002

Management Board

Stock Exchange

HPB-R-A

Jurišićeva ulica 4, HR-10000 Zagreb

Identifier

Phone: +385 1 4804 400, +385 1 4804 409

Regulated Market/

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Segment

Official Market

Fax: +385 1 4810 773

Zagreb, July 29, 2022.

No: F00-96/22-SS

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency ("HANFA")

Croatian News Agency OTS HINA

Subject:

HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA, p.l.c.

-

Other non-regulated information

-

Management Board Meeting and Supervisory Board Meeting - held

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Hrvatska poštanska banka, plc., Zagreb (hereinafter: the Bank), announces that the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Bank meetings were held on July 29, 2022, where unaudited financial statements for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022, were acknowledged.

Hrvatska poštanska banka, p.l.c.

Hrvatska poštanska banka, p.l.c. Jurišićeva ulica 4, 10000 Zagreb, Croatia phone: 072 472 472 hpb@hpb.hr www.hpb.hr

Management Board: Marko Badurina, Chairman Anto Mihaljević, Member Ivan Soldo, Member Marijana Miličević, President of the

Supervisory Board IBAN: HR46 2390 0011 0700 0002 9 SWIFT: HPBZHR2X OIB: 87939104217 Registered with Zagreb

Commercial Court under number MBS: 080010698 Base Capital 1.214.775.000,00 kn, divided into 2.024.625 ordinary shares in nominal amount of 600,00 kn (paid in full)

Disclaimer

HPB dd published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
