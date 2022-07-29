Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - Management Board Meeting and Supervisory Board Meeting - held

LEI 529900D5G4V6THXC5P79 Home Member Republic of Croatia State of Issuer HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA d.d. ISIN HRHPB0RA0002 Management Board Stock Exchange HPB-R-A Jurišićeva ulica 4, HR-10000 Zagreb Identifier Phone: +385 1 4804 400, +385 1 4804 409 Regulated Market/ Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc. Segment Official Market Fax: +385 1 4810 773

Zagreb, July 29, 2022.

No: F00-96/22-SS

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency ("HANFA")

Croatian News Agency OTS HINA

Subject: HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA, p.l.c. - Other non-regulated information - Management Board Meeting and Supervisory Board Meeting - held

Pursuant to Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, Hrvatska poštanska banka, plc., Zagreb (hereinafter: the Bank), announces that the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Bank meetings were held on July 29, 2022, where unaudited financial statements for the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022, were acknowledged.

