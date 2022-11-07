Hrvatska postanska banka d d : HPB d.d. - Separate financial information for the six-month period ended June 30, 2022

Responsibilities of the Management Board for the preparation and approval of separate financial information for six-month period ended June 30, 2022

Management Board is responsible for preparation of separate financial information for six-month period ended June 30, 2022 that give a true and fair view of the financial position of the Bank and their results in accordance with accounting regulations applicable to banks in the Republic of Croatia and is responsible for keeping the proper accounting records required for the preparation of these financial information at any given time. The Management Board has overall responsibility for taking such measures to safeguard the assets of the Bank and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

Management Board is responsible for selecting appropriate accounting policies that comply with applicable accounting standards and for their consistent application; making reasonable and prudent judgments and estimates; and preparing the financial information on an going concern basis unless it is inappropriate to presume that the Bank will continue in business.

The Management Board is obliged to submit the financial information for the period ended June 30, 2020 to the Supervisory Board for approval. If the Supervisory Board gives consent to the interim financial information for the period ended June 30, 2022, they are approved by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of the Bank. Separate financial information for six-month period ended June 30, 2022 are presented on following pages were approved by the Management Board on November 7, 2022.

As a sign of confirmation, interim financial information are signed by persons authorized for representation, as follows:

Signed on behalf of Hrvatska poštanska banka, d.d.

Marko Badurina

President of the Management

Board

Ivan Soldo Anto Mihaljević Member of the Management Board Member of the Management Board

