LEI 529900D5G4V6THXC5P79 Home Member Republic of Croatia State of Issuer HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA d.d. ISIN HRHPB0RA0002 Management Board Stock Exchange HPB-R-A Jurišićeva ulica 4, HR-10000 Zagreb Identifier Phone: +385 1 4804 400, +385 1 4804 409 Regulated Market/ Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc. Segment Official Market Fax: +385 1 4810 773

Zagreb, August 30, 2023

No: F00-102/23-SS

Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.

Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency ("HANFA")

Croatian News Agency OTS HINA

Subject: HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA, p.l.c. - Notice of the General Assembly and adopted Decisions - Category: General Assembly - agenda, proposals, decisions of meeting

Hrvatska poštanska banka, p.l.c. (hereafter: the Bank) announces that on August 30, 2023 the General Assembly of the Bank was held, where presented Reports from agenda items 2 and 3 were acknowledged and all proposed Resolution/internal acts from Agenda item 4 to 16 were made in accordance with the proposals Resolutions or internal acts of the Management Board and/or the Supervisory Board of the Bank, which were published with the Invitation for the General Assembly on July 14, 2023 on web pages of the Bank www.hpb.hr, the Court Registry of the Commercial Court in Zagreb, Zagreb Stock Exchange, in CFSSA's Official Register ("HANFA") and via HINA service.

This information is publicly available on the Bank's web page www.hpb.hr, on Zagreb Stock Exchange, in CFSSA's Official Register ("HANFA") and it is published via HINA service.

