LEI
529900D5G4V6THXC5P79
Home Member
Republic of Croatia
State of Issuer
HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA d.d.
ISIN
HRHPB0RA0002
Management Board
Stock Exchange
HPB-R-A
Jurišićeva ulica 4, HR-10000 Zagreb
Identifier
Phone: +385 1 4804 400, +385 1 4804 409
Regulated Market/
Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.
Segment
Official Market
Fax: +385 1 4810 773
Zagreb, August 30, 2023
No: F00-102/23-SS
Zagreb Stock Exchange Inc.
Croatian Financial Services Supervisory Agency ("HANFA")
Croatian News Agency OTS HINA
Subject:
HRVATSKA POŠTANSKA BANKA, p.l.c.
- Notice of the General Assembly and adopted Decisions
- Category: General Assembly - agenda, proposals, decisions of meeting
Hrvatska poštanska banka, p.l.c. (hereafter: the Bank) announces that on August 30, 2023 the General Assembly of the Bank was held, where presented Reports from agenda items 2 and 3 were acknowledged and all proposed Resolution/internal acts from Agenda item 4 to 16 were made in accordance with the proposals Resolutions or internal acts of the Management Board and/or the Supervisory Board of the Bank, which were published with the Invitation for the General Assembly on July 14, 2023 on web pages of the Bank www.hpb.hr, the Court Registry of the Commercial Court in Zagreb, Zagreb Stock Exchange, in CFSSA's Official Register ("HANFA") and via HINA service.
This information is publicly available on the Bank's web page www.hpb.hr, on Zagreb Stock Exchange, in CFSSA's Official Register ("HANFA") and it is published via HINA service.
Hrvatska poštanska banka, p.l.c.
Hrvatska poštanska banka d.d. ⋅ Jurišićeva ulica 4, 10000 Zagreb, Croatia
Management Board: Marko Badurina, President ⋅ Anto Mihaljević, Member ⋅ Ivan Soldo, Member ⋅ Marijana Miličević, Chairman of the
Supervisory Board ⋅ Account with Hrvatska poštanska banka d.d. IBAN: HR46 2390 0011 0700 0002 9 ⋅ SWIFT: HPBZHR2X ⋅ OIB:
87939104217 ⋅ Registered with Zagreb Commercial Court under number MBS: 080010698 ⋅ Share capital of HRK 1,214,775,000.00 (EUR 161,228,349.59 calculated based on the fixed conversion rate EUR 1 = HRK 7,53450) divided into 2,024,625 ordinary shares each in the nominal value of HRK 600.00 (EUR 79.63 calculated based on the fixed conversion rate EUR 1 = HRK 7,53450) and paid in full.
