Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Hrvatski Telekom d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hrvatski Telekom d d : 2020 Sustainability report published

10/12/2021 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

12.10.2021

[Link]

Hrvatski Telekom, a company that attaches particular influence to its socially responsible component, has published its 2020 Sustainability Report. The Report, which the company has been publishing for the 17th year in a row, depicts the impacts HT has on society and the environment.

Each of sustainability reports is issued according to internationally recognized GRI standards which means we report on all impacts internationally recognized as relevant. This long tradition of reporting and acting in sustainable development makes us one of the pioneers in sustainability in Croatia. Last year's Report, as well as all the others, can be found at the link: https://www.t.ht.hr/en/corporate-social-responsibility

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 14:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
10:42aHRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : 2020 Sustainability report published
PU
10/07HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Notice on the conclusion of the Merger Agreement of the company KDS..
PU
10/05HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Free calls to new bonbon users until end of year
PU
10/04HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : brings the premiere of Beethoven's 10th Symphony, completed with th..
PU
09/30GENERATION NOW : Hrvatski Telekom invests another HRK 700,000 in STEM education of youth
PU
09/30HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Change of Financial Calendar for 2021
PU
09/27IDEA KNOCKOUT : Bug and Hrvatski Telekom will enable the team with the best innovation to ..
PU
09/21HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : wins both Ookla and umlaut awards for the best mobile network
PU
09/09HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : opens newly renovated T-Center on Cvjetni Square
PU
08/31HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Notice on the participation at the conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 224 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
Net income 2021 479 M 73,8 M 73,8 M
Net cash 2021 2 725 M 420 M 420 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 15 009 M 2 312 M 2 312 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 187,50 HRK
Average target price 206,50 HRK
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Dolly Predovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.3.31%2 312
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.38%216 031
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.29%128 331
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.6.74%127 799
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%99 032
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.78%91 762