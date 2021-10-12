Hrvatski Telekom d d : 2020 Sustainability report published

12.10.2021

[Link]

Hrvatski Telekom, a company that attaches particular influence to its socially responsible component, has published its 2020 Sustainability Report. The Report, which the company has been publishing for the 17th year in a row, depicts the impacts HT has on society and the environment.

Each of sustainability reports is issued according to internationally recognized GRI standards which means we report on all impacts internationally recognized as relevant. This long tradition of reporting and acting in sustainable development makes us one of the pioneers in sustainability in Croatia. Last year's Report, as well as all the others, can be found at the link: https://www.t.ht.hr/en/corporate-social-responsibility