Hrvatski Telekom d d : Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft are interested in startups that went to CES with Hrvatski Telekom's strong support

Sportreact

At the world's largest consumer electronics fair CES, which is being physically held in Las Vegas after a year break, four winners of Idea Knockout presented themselves: Sportreact, Codelab, Iron Bull, Orqa, and startup Zuluhood, which also shone in the largest regional competition of innovative ideas.

For the current winner, startup Sportreact, going to Las Vegas was an opportunity to present itself to tech journalists, investors, and distributors worldwide and an award for winning the Idea Knockout 2021, whose partner Hrvatski Telekom gas been since day one. They have attracted many potential investors, including Amazon.

Others have already taken advantage of the award and, at the part of the fair called Eureka Park, successfully attracted the attention of potential investors again, from Apple to Microsoft, or are breaking onto the global market for the first time.

CES was held for the fifty-fifth time. In today's conditions, it is the world's largest event and one of the most exposed media events globally, so the presentation there was a valuable opportunity to promote innovative Croatian products. Croatian young entrepreneurial teams are one of 800 startups from all over the world that are exhibiting at Eureka Park, for which more than three thousand new companies have applied, but the place was only for the most innovative.

Sportreact is an Internet-of-Things device to develop motor and cognitive abilities of users, intended for recreational and professional athletes. The device is connected to a mobile app that measures and analyzes several parameters during training.

Codelab introduced the electronic board game Clockwork Briefcase. It is a game where the goal is to deactivate a fake explosive hidden in a coffin.

Iron Bull is an indie studio for developing highly realistic robotic tank models with real tank operational capabilities, including their launch, the ability to fire plastic missiles, and a system for detecting received missiles and damage. The tank is equipped with a wide-angle camera, and two players control it.

Orqa FPV.One is first-person-view (FPV) video goggles for drone racing management and other professional (industrial and civil) drone applications.

Zuluhood brings users a whole host of innovations with the desire to advance the home security market. The organizer of CES chose Zuluhood as one of the ten most promising startups that presented themselves at the fair.

The general sponsorship of Idea Knockout, the largest and most exciting regional competition of technological ideas organized by Bug magazine, is part of Hrvatski Telekom's long-term strategy, which is establishing itself as the largest startup accelerator in Croatia.