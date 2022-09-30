Hrvatski Telekom d d : Change in the Supervisory Board

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, notifies that Supervisory Board Member, Ms. Éva Somorjai-Tamássy, has submitted the resignation to her membership in the Supervisory Board, with effect as of 1 October 2022, as she will continue her career outside Deutsche Telekom Group.

Ms. Somorjai-Tamássy has been Supervisory Board Member of the Croatian Telecom since 2017.

Following this change, the Supervisory Board operates in the composition as follows: Richard Jonathan Talbot, Chairman, Ivan Mišetić, Deputy Chairman, Members Eirini Nikolaidi, prof. Gordan Gledec, Jonathan Abrahamson, Dolly Predovic, Marc Stehle and Vesna Mamić, appointed by employees.