Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Hrvatski Telekom d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-28
179.00 HRK   +0.56%
05:14aHrvatski Telekom D D : Change in the Supervisory Board
PU
09/28Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
09/21Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hrvatski Telekom d d : Change in the Supervisory Board

09/30/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, notifies that Supervisory Board Member, Ms. Éva Somorjai-Tamássy, has submitted the resignation to her membership in the Supervisory Board, with effect as of 1 October 2022, as she will continue her career outside Deutsche Telekom Group.

Ms. Somorjai-Tamássy has been Supervisory Board Member of the Croatian Telecom since 2017.

Following this change, the Supervisory Board operates in the composition as follows: Richard Jonathan Talbot, Chairman, Ivan Mišetić, Deputy Chairman, Members Eirini Nikolaidi, prof. Gordan Gledec, Jonathan Abrahamson, Dolly Predovic, Marc Stehle and Vesna Mamić, appointed by employees.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 09:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
05:14aHrvatski Telekom D D : Change in the Supervisory Board
PU
09/28Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
09/21Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
09/09Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
09/05Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
09/01Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notice on the participation at the conference
PU
09/01Hrvatski Telekom D D : Notice on the participation at the conference
PU
09/01Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
08/30Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification on changes in the Management Board of Croati..
PU
08/30Hrvatski Telekom D D : New organization of the Management Board effective as of 1 Septembe..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 451 M 967 M 967 M
Net income 2022 1 005 M 130 M 130 M
Net cash 2022 2 735 M 355 M 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 4,47%
Capitalization 14 101 M 1 830 M 1 830 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 962
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 179,00 HRK
Average target price 212,00 HRK
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kostas Nebis Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Matija Kovacevic Director-Controlling, Transformation & IR
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Marijana Bacic Vice President-Corporate Customers & ICT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.-3.50%1 830
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-25.64%165 427
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.05%136 349
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.13%91 853
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.21%85 746
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-26.50%54 263