Hrvatski Telekom d d : Change of Financial Calendar for 2022

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, in accordance with Article 137 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, announces amendments to the Financial calendar for 2022, by changing the date of publishing of the non-audited results for the third quarter of 2022 as follows:

Q3 2022 Results Announcements

Conference Call 31 October 2022

Updated Financial Calendar for 2022:

EVENT

DATE* Non-audited Financial Statements for 2021

Conference Call 24 February 2022 Audited Financial Statements for 2021

Proposal on Utilization of Profit 10 March 2022 The General Assembly 25 April 2022 Q1 2022 Results Announcements

Conference Call 28 April 2022 Q2 2022 Results Announcements

Conference Call 28 July 2022 Q3 2022 Results Announcements

Conference Call 31 October 2022

The above-mentioned dates are subject to change.