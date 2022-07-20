Log in
Hrvatski Telekom d d : Change of Financial Calendar for 2022

07/20/2022
Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, in accordance with Article 137 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, announces amendments to the Financial calendar for 2022, by changing the date of publishing of the non-audited results for the third quarter of 2022 as follows:

Q3 2022 Results Announcements
Conference Call 		31 October 2022

Updated Financial Calendar for 2022:

EVENT
 		DATE*
Non-audited Financial Statements for 2021
Conference Call 		24 February 2022
Audited Financial Statements for 2021
Proposal on Utilization of Profit 		10 March 2022
The General Assembly 25 April 2022
Q1 2022 Results Announcements
Conference Call 		28 April 2022
Q2 2022 Results Announcements
Conference Call 		28 July 2022
Q3 2022 Results Announcements
Conference Call 		31 October 2022

The above-mentioned dates are subject to change.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 10:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 7 333 M 999 M 999 M
Net income 2022 1 005 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2022 2 735 M 373 M 373 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 13 928 M 1 898 M 1 898 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 779
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 174,00 HRK
Average target price 210,33 HRK
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Dolly Predovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.-6.20%1 898
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.23%211 872
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED7.16%136 478
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION22.98%99 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.07%97 148
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-25.92%77 623