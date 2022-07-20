Hrvatski Telekom d d : Change of Financial Calendar for 2022

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, in accordance with Article 137 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, announces amendments to the Financial calendar for 2022, by changing the date of publishing of the non-audited results for the third quarter of 2022 as follows:
Q3 2022 Results Announcements
Conference Call
31 October 2022
Updated Financial Calendar for 2022:
EVENT
DATE*
Non-audited Financial Statements for 2021
Conference Call
24 February 2022
Audited Financial Statements for 2021
Proposal on Utilization of Profit
10 March 2022
The General Assembly
25 April 2022
Q1 2022 Results Announcements
Conference Call
28 April 2022
Q2 2022 Results Announcements
Conference Call
28 July 2022
Q3 2022 Results Announcements
Conference Call
31 October 2022
The above-mentioned dates are subject to change.
