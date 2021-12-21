Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Hrvatski Telekom d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hrvatski Telekom d d : Christmas donates HRK 264,000 and rejoices six humanitarian associations in Croatia

12/21/2021 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21.12.2021

  • HT employees decided together on the associations to which donations go
  • Donations in the total amount of HRK 250,000/individual amount of HRK 50,000 go to the associations Ljubav na djelu, Vukovarski leptirići, Šapica, SOS Dječje selo Hrvatska, and Srce
  • Through the HumaniTarian run HT24 race, HRK 14,000 was raised for the association for improving the quality of life of poor and neglected children Mali zmaj

Hrvatski Telekom is a company whose reputation depends not only on the quality of products and services but also on the company's relations with customers, partners, employees, the environment, and the broader community. This year, they decided to delight humanitarian associations in Croatia and make their Christmas more beautiful and joyful.

Given the current unfavorable epidemiological situation, it was decided that the funds for the traditional Christmas party will be directed to associations that stand out for their charity work and goodness. HT employees decided through an internal survey that the amount of HRK 250,000 will be evenly distributed between these five humanitarian associations: Ljubav na djelu - Association of parents of children with malignant and chronic diseases, Vukovarski leptirići - Association of parents of children with developmental disabilities, Šapica - Association for the protection of animals and the environment, SOS Dječje selo Hrvatska - care for abandoned and socially neglected children, and Srce - Association of children with developmental disabilities, persons with disabilities, and their families.

Christmas donations were rounded off with the HumaniTarian run HT24 race, which replaced the traditional HT B2Run race this year. Employees ran at least 30 minutes between Wednesday, December 15 and Thursday, December 16, on a track of their choice. Around 50 employees who ran in the race raised HRK 14,000 for Mali zmaj, the association for improving the quality of life of poor and neglected children.

From its very beginnings, Hrvatski Telekom has been a socially responsible company. With these donations, it strives to help those who need help the most, especially in these challenging times.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 21 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2021 14:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
09:10aHRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Christmas donates HRK 264,000 and rejoices six humanitarian associa..
PU
12/20HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Marko Livaja is the best football player of the year according to t..
PU
12/15HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : includes 12 additional nursing homes in its national Generations To..
PU
12/10HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : HT Group and Sveta Nedelja launched a research and development proj..
PU
12/03HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Notice on the entry of the merger of the company KDS Ltd. into HT I..
PU
12/02HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Unlimited connectivity and entertainment for carefree holidays
PU
11/29HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : partners with Croatian Pensioners' Association
PU
11/24FIFTY PERCENT OF YOUNG PEOPLE IN CRO : With the aim of education, Hrvatski Telekom launche..
PU
11/24HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Notice on the participation at the conference
PU
11/23HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Unlimited YouTube, Instagram, Tik Tok, Netflix, and WhatsApp in the..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 458 M 1 119 M 1 119 M
Net income 2020 588 M 88,2 M 88,2 M
Net cash 2020 2 170 M 326 M 326 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,8x
Yield 2020 4,41%
Capitalization 14 769 M 2 221 M 2 216 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,48x
EV / Sales 2020 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 911
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 184,50 HRK
Average target price 206,50 HRK
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Managers and Directors
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Dolly Predovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.1.65%2 221
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.63%222 860
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.86%121 637
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.75%115 958
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.32%99 925
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG4.97%84 158