Hrvatski Telekom d d : Christmas donates HRK 264,000 and rejoices six humanitarian associations in Croatia

21.12.2021

HT employees decided together on the associations to which donations go

Donations in the total amount of HRK 250,000/individual amount of HRK 50,000 go to the associations Ljubav na djelu, Vukovarski leptirići, Šapica, SOS Dječje selo Hrvatska, and Srce

Through the HumaniTarian run HT24 race, HRK 14,000 was raised for the association for improving the quality of life of poor and neglected children Mali zmaj

Hrvatski Telekom is a company whose reputation depends not only on the quality of products and services but also on the company's relations with customers, partners, employees, the environment, and the broader community. This year, they decided to delight humanitarian associations in Croatia and make their Christmas more beautiful and joyful.

Given the current unfavorable epidemiological situation, it was decided that the funds for the traditional Christmas party will be directed to associations that stand out for their charity work and goodness. HT employees decided through an internal survey that the amount of HRK 250,000 will be evenly distributed between these five humanitarian associations: Ljubav na djelu - Association of parents of children with malignant and chronic diseases, Vukovarski leptirići - Association of parents of children with developmental disabilities, Šapica - Association for the protection of animals and the environment, SOS Dječje selo Hrvatska - care for abandoned and socially neglected children, and Srce - Association of children with developmental disabilities, persons with disabilities, and their families.

Christmas donations were rounded off with the HumaniTarian run HT24 race, which replaced the traditional HT B2Run race this year. Employees ran at least 30 minutes between Wednesday, December 15 and Thursday, December 16, on a track of their choice. Around 50 employees who ran in the race raised HRK 14,000 for Mali zmaj, the association for improving the quality of life of poor and neglected children.

From its very beginnings, Hrvatski Telekom has been a socially responsible company. With these donations, it strives to help those who need help the most, especially in these challenging times.