    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hrvatski Telekom d d : Conference call for analysts and announcement of unaudited results for the first nine months of 2021

10/19/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, announces in accordance with Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, that on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, the Management Board shall decide on the unaudited financial statements for the first nine months of 2021.

Croatian Telecom will announce its unaudited results for the first nine months of 2021 on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, at 09.00 hours.

A conference call for analysts via Webex will be held at 12.00 hours on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly ask interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hr no later than by 26 October.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 10:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 224 M 1 123 M 1 123 M
Net income 2021 479 M 74,4 M 74,4 M
Net cash 2021 2 725 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 4,32%
Capitalization 14 809 M 2 290 M 2 301 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 185,00 HRK
Average target price 206,50 HRK
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Dolly Predovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.1.93%2 290
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.03%214 913
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.5.67%129 940
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.84%127 791
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.97%98 220
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG10.24%90 741