Hrvatski Telekom d d : Conference call for analysts and announcement of unaudited results for the first nine months of 2021

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, announces in accordance with Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, that on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, the Management Board shall decide on the unaudited financial statements for the first nine months of 2021.

Croatian Telecom will announce its unaudited results for the first nine months of 2021 on Wednesday, 27 October 2021, at 09.00 hours.

A conference call for analysts via Webex will be held at 12.00 hours on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly ask interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hr no later than by 26 October.