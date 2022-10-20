Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Hrvatski Telekom d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-18
179.50 HRK   +0.28%
04:40aHrvatski Telekom D D : Conference call for analysts and announcement of unaudited results for the first nine months of 2022 - Notice of Management Board decision making on the unaudited financial statements
PU
10/19Hrvatski Telekom D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
10/12Hrvatski Telekom D D : A new Collective Agreement signed in HT
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hrvatski Telekom d d : Conference call for analysts and announcement of unaudited results for the first nine months of 2022 - Notice of Management Board decision making on the unaudited financial statements

10/20/2022 | 04:40am EDT
Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, announces in accordance with Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, that on Friday, 28 October 2022, the Management Board shall decide on the unaudited financial statements for the first nine months of 2022.

Croatian Telecom will announce its unaudited results for the first nine months of 2022 on Monday, 31 October 2022 at 09:00 hours.

A conference call for analysts via Webex will be held at 12:00 hours on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly ask interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hr no later than 27 October.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 20 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2022 08:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
