Hrvatski Telekom d d : Conference call for analysts and investors - Repeated notification

Conference call for analysts and investors - Repeated notification

Further to the notice as of 16 February 2022, Croatian Telecom repeats the notification that the Company will announce its unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2021, together with the unaudited financial statements, on Thursday, 24 February 2022, at 09:00 a.m.

The conference call for analysts via Webex will be held at 12:00 o'clock on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly invite interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hr no later than 23 February.