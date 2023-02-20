Hrvatski Telekom d d : Conference call for analysts and investors - Repeated notification

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, in accordance with Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, notifies that on Wednesday, 22 February 2023, a session of the Management Board will be held, in order to consider the unaudited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022, which will then be forwarded to the Supervisory Board.

Croatian Telecom will announce its unaudited results for the year ended 31 December 2022, together with the unaudited financial statements, on Thursday, 23 February 2023, at 09:00 hours.

A conference call for analysts and investors via Webex will be held at 12:00 hours on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly ask interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hr no later than by 22 February.

Following the announcement, a presentation covering the results 2022 will be available to download from the Croatian Telecom's website.