Hrvatski Telekom d.d.

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Hrvatski Telekom d d : Ericsson Nikola Tesla delivers microwave transmission technology to Hrvatski Telekom

12/16/2020 | 04:09am EST
15.12.2020

Ericsson Nikola Tesla and Hrvatski Telekom have signed an agreement on the delivery of microwave transmission technology that includes hardware, software, and maintenance. Thus, Ericsson Nikola Tesla becomes the exclusive supplier of Hrvatski Telekom in this area through the end of 2024. The signing of this agreement continues the modernization of Hrvatski Telekom's network. Following the recent start of commercial 5G in a number of cities and towns throughout Croatia, this is a critical step in introducing this technology in rural and hard-to-reach areas of the Republic of Croatia, including islands.

'This agreement is a new confirmation of our 5G investment plan. The development of the 5G network and investments in the radio network, i.e., in base stations, require investment in new technologies in the rest of the mobile network. With this, we get the opportunity to implement cutting-edge microwave devices in our transport network. They will provide greater capacity and better mobile services in hard-to-reach areas such as islands and rural areas,' said Boris Drilo, Member of the Management Board and Chief Technology and Chief Information Officer of Hrvatski Telekom.

Gordana Kovačević, President of Ericsson Nikola Tesla, points out: 'I am delighted with the continued successful cooperation with Hrvatski Telekom. It is based on the excellent teamwork that we achieve with our customers and our teams. The fact that we have been chosen as the exclusive supplier in this area is an additional confirmation of Ericsson's strong 5G portfolio and our experts' competencies in global 5G projects.'

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 09:08:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 7 146 M 1 154 M 1 154 M
Net income 2020 673 M 109 M 109 M
Net cash 2020 3 126 M 505 M 505 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,4x
Yield 2020 4,48%
Capitalization 14 417 M 2 327 M 2 328 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,58x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 5 425
Free-Float 43,5%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 208,00 HRK
Last Close Price 178,50 HRK
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Ivica Mietic Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.2.00%2 327
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-2.31%248 203
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.33.93%129 853
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-3.88%94 795
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.85%85 141
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY3.93%56 465
