Hrvatski Telekom d d : Ericsson Nikola Tesla delivers microwave transmission technology to Hrvatski Telekom

15.12.2020

Ericsson Nikola Tesla and Hrvatski Telekom have signed an agreement on the delivery of microwave transmission technology that includes hardware, software, and maintenance. Thus, Ericsson Nikola Tesla becomes the exclusive supplier of Hrvatski Telekom in this area through the end of 2024. The signing of this agreement continues the modernization of Hrvatski Telekom's network. Following the recent start of commercial 5G in a number of cities and towns throughout Croatia, this is a critical step in introducing this technology in rural and hard-to-reach areas of the Republic of Croatia, including islands.

'This agreement is a new confirmation of our 5G investment plan. The development of the 5G network and investments in the radio network, i.e., in base stations, require investment in new technologies in the rest of the mobile network. With this, we get the opportunity to implement cutting-edge microwave devices in our transport network. They will provide greater capacity and better mobile services in hard-to-reach areas such as islands and rural areas,' said Boris Drilo, Member of the Management Board and Chief Technology and Chief Information Officer of Hrvatski Telekom.

Gordana Kovačević, President of Ericsson Nikola Tesla, points out: 'I am delighted with the continued successful cooperation with Hrvatski Telekom. It is based on the excellent teamwork that we achieve with our customers and our teams. The fact that we have been chosen as the exclusive supplier in this area is an additional confirmation of Ericsson's strong 5G portfolio and our experts' competencies in global 5G projects.'