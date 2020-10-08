Log in
Hrvatski Telekom d d : Erste - The Finest CEElection Conference 2020

10/08/2020

HRVATSKI TELEKOM

INVESTOR PRESENTATION OCTOBER 2020

HT GROUP

DISCLAIMER

These materials and the oral presentation do not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company nor should they or any part of them or the fact of their distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. In particular, these materials and the oral presentation are not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Company's securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended

The third party information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed by the Company to be reliable. Whilst all reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated herein are complete and accurate and that opinions and expectations contained herein are fair and reasonable, no representation or warranty, expressed or implied, is made by the Group or its advisors, with respect to the completeness or accuracy of any information and opinions contained herein

These materials and the oral presentation contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Group. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's expectations or beliefs concerning future events and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Additional detailed information concerning important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is available in the Group's Annual Report

These materials include non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA. The Company believes that such measures serve as additional indicators of the Group's operating performance. However such measures are not replacements for measures defined by and required under IFRS. In addition, some key performance indicators utilised by the Company may be calculated differently by other companies operating in the sector. Therefore, the non-IFRS measures and key performance indicators used in these materials may not be directly comparable to those of the Group's competitors

2

WHERE WE STAND TODAY AND OUR VISION

FOR THE FUTURE

HT GROUP AT A GLANCE

DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL WITH STRONG CONVERGENT PORTFOLIO

REVENUE STRUCTURE (2019)

11.4% 0.2%

11.3%

45.0%

4.2%

18.7%

9.2%

Mobile

Other fixed

Fixed voice

System Solutions

Broadband & TV

Miscellaneous

Fixed wholesale

HT GROUP MEMBERS

Hrvatski Telekom

Crnogorski Telekom

  • Full service telecom provider operating in completely liberalised market
    • ICT as natural extension of capabilities
  • Strong convergent offering portfolio
  • Magenta 1 - unique convergent offer accepted by > 248K HH
  • Continuously developing the infrastructure to ensure the future: all IP network, fiber, Cloud, building foundation for 5G

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 07 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 08:59:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 7 308 M 1 137 M 1 137 M
Net income 2020 655 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2020 2 983 M 464 M 464 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 3,95%
Capitalization 14 296 M 2 223 M 2 224 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 5 402
Free-Float 45,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 204,00 HRK
Last Close Price 177,00 HRK
Spread / Highest target 22,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Ivica Mietic Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
