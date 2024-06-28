Croatian Telecom Inc., Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, notifies that it has initiated activities to analyze the merger of HT Services Ltd into Croatian Telecom Inc. as the acquiring company.

In line with the long-term development strategy, Croatian Telecom is considering the operating model transformation for managed services within a single company. The goal is to assess the potential for increased operational efficiency, faster and better customer service, and further strengthening of Croatian Telecom's market position.

The decision will depend on the results of the anayisis, after which the necessary corporate approvals would be sought.

HT Servisi Ltd is a daughter company of Croatian Telecom, founded in November 2023, to which the former technological unit Ericsson Nikola Tesla Servisi Ltd (ENTS) for construction and maintenance of the Croatian Telecom network was transferred, based on the Agreement on the transfer of a part of the economic activity that was concluded with ENTS.