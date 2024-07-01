Short content

Croatian Telecom Inc. announces that the Workers' Council of Croatian Telecom Inc., at its session held on 24 June 2024, appointed Mr. Viktor Vanek as Member of the Supervisory Board of HT Inc., Workers' Representative, with commencement as of 1 July 2024. Thereby, the last day of the term of office of the current Workers' Representative in the SB, Ms. Vesna Mamić, is 30 June 2024.