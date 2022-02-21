Log in
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

Hrvatski Telekom d d : HT d.d. - Conference call for analysts and investors - Repeated notification

02/21/2022
Croatian Telecom

Zagreb - 21 February 2022

Croatian Telecom Inc.

Radnička cesta 21, HR - Zagreb

Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005)

LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454

Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Member State:

Republic of Croatia

Conference call for analysts and investors

  • Repeated notification

Further to the notice of 16 February 2022, Croatian Telecom repeats the notification that the Company will announce its unaudited results for the year that ended 31 December 2021, together with the unaudited financial statements, on Thursday, 24 February 2022, at 09:00 a.m.

The conference call for analysts via Webex will be held at 12:00 o'clock on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly invite interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hrno later than 23 February.

Contact details

Croatian Telecom, Investor Relations

Marina Bengez Sedmak

00 385 1 491 1080

Tomislav Bajić, CFA

00 385 1 491 1114

E-mail

ir@t.ht.hr

Website

www.t.ht.hr/eng/investors

About Croatian Telecom

Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving

0.7 million fixed lines, 2.3 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 11:20:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
