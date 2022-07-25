Hrvatski Telekom d d : HT d.d. - Conference call for analysts and investors - Repeated notification

Croatian Telecom

Zagreb - 25 July 2022 Croatian Telecom Inc. Radnička cesta 21, HR - Zagreb Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005) LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454 Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market Member State: Republic of Croatia

Conference call for analysts and investors

Repeated notification

Further to the notice as of 20 July 2022, Croatian Telecom repeats the notification that the Company will announce its unaudited results for the first six months of 2022 on Thursday, 28 July 2022 at 09.00 am.

The conference call for analysts via Webex will be held at 12:00 o'clock on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly invite interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hrno later than by 26 July.

Contact details Croatian Telecom, Investor Relations Marina Bengez Sedmak 00 385 1 491 1080 Tomislav Bajić, CFA 00 385 1 491 1114 E-mail ir@t.ht.hr Website www.t.ht.hr/eng/investors

About Croatian Telecom

Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving

0.7 million fixed lines, 2.3 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.