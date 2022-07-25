Log in
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-21
177.50 HRK   +0.85%
04:14aHRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : HT d.d. - Conference call for analysts and investors - Repeated notification
PU
07/21HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares
PU
07/21HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Notification on change of number of shares
PU
Hrvatski Telekom d d : HT d.d. - Conference call for analysts and investors - Repeated notification

07/25/2022 | 04:14am EDT
Croatian Telecom

Zagreb - 25 July 2022

Croatian Telecom Inc.

Radnička cesta 21, HR - Zagreb

Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005)

LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454

Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Member State:

Republic of Croatia

Conference call for analysts and investors

  • Repeated notification

Further to the notice as of 20 July 2022, Croatian Telecom repeats the notification that the Company will announce its unaudited results for the first six months of 2022 on Thursday, 28 July 2022 at 09.00 am.

The conference call for analysts via Webex will be held at 12:00 o'clock on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly invite interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hrno later than by 26 July.

Contact details

Croatian Telecom, Investor Relations

Marina Bengez Sedmak

00 385 1 491 1080

Tomislav Bajić, CFA

00 385 1 491 1114

E-mail

ir@t.ht.hr

Website

www.t.ht.hr/eng/investors

About Croatian Telecom

Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving

0.7 million fixed lines, 2.3 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 08:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
