Zagreb - 31 October 2023

Elvira Gonzalez Sevilla elected new Chairperson of the Supervisory Board

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, announces that the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Jonathan Richard Talbot, at the Supervisory Board session held on 30 October 2023, submitted his resignation to the membership in the Supervisory Board of Croatian Telecom. Mr. Talbot, who performed a role of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Croatian Telecom since 2017, is stepping down due to internal redistribution of his responsibilities within Deutsche Telekom.

The Supervisory Board, at the same session, elected among its Members Elvira Gonzalez Sevilla as the Chairperson of the Supervisory Board. Mrs. Gonzalez Sevilla has been a Croatian Telecom Inc. Supervisory Board Member since 10 May 2023, as an international expert in Telecommunication Engineering and MBA covering the business strategy and commercial performance in entire fixed, mobile and ICT services and products spectrum.

Jonathan Richard Talbot stated:

"It's been an honor and a privilege serving as Chairman of the Supervisory Board for the past seven years during which Croatian Telecom has undergone a successful transformation, demonstrating great resilience, with successful execution of the strategy resulting with HT not only confirming but further strengthening its leadership in the local telecom market. I was proud to work with HT's management team who, I'm sure, will continue to lead the Company to new successes and business highs."

Kostas Nebis, President of the Management Board, stated:

"I congratulate Elvira on her election, and I am certain that her vast international experience will support Croatian Telecom's future development plans, growth vision and continuous implementation of the highest governance standards. I would also like to thank Jonathan for his tremendous support, guidance, and contributions to the success of Croatian Telecom during his mandate as Chairman of the Supervisory Board."

Following this change, the Supervisory Board operates in the composition as follows: Elvira

Gonzalez Sevilla, Chairperson, Ivica Mišetić, Ph.D., Deputy Chairman, Members: Eirini Nikolaidi, Marc Stehle, Jonathan Abrahamson, Dolly Predovic, Ph.D., professor Gordan Gledec, Ph.D., and Vesna Mamić, appointed by employees.