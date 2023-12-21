Croatian Telecom

Zagreb - 21 December 2023 Croatian Telecom Inc. Radnička cesta 21, HR - Zagreb Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005) LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454 Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime market Member State: Republic of Croatia

Financial Calendar

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, in accordance with Article 137 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, announces the Financial calendar for 2024.

DATE* EVENT 23 February 2024 Non-audited Financial Statements for 2023 Conference Call for analysts and investors 20 March 2024 Audited Financial Statements for 2023 Proposal on Utilization of Profit 29 April 2024 Q1 2024 Results Announcements Conference Call for analysts and investors 08 May 2024 The General Assembly 26 July 2024 Q2 2024 Results Announcements Conference Call for analysts and investors 31 October 2024 Q3 2024 Results Announcements Conference Call for analysts and investors

* The above-mentioned dates are subject to change and final confirmation.

About Croatian Telecom

Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving 0.7 million fixed lines, 2.4 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.