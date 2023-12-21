Croatian Telecom
Zagreb - 21 December 2023
Croatian Telecom Inc.
Radnička cesta 21, HR - Zagreb
Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005)
LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454
Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime market
Member State:
Republic of Croatia
Financial Calendar
Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, in accordance with Article 137 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, announces the Financial calendar for 2024.
DATE*
EVENT
23 February 2024
Non-audited Financial Statements for 2023
Conference Call for analysts and investors
20 March 2024
Audited Financial Statements for 2023
Proposal on Utilization of Profit
29 April 2024
Q1 2024 Results Announcements
Conference Call for analysts and investors
08 May 2024
The General Assembly
26 July 2024
Q2 2024 Results Announcements
Conference Call for analysts and investors
31 October 2024
Q3 2024 Results Announcements
Conference Call for analysts and investors
* The above-mentioned dates are subject to change and final confirmation.
Contact details
Croatian Telecom, Investor Relations
Marina Bengez Sedmak
00 385 1 491 1080
Tomislav Bajić, CFA
00 385 1 491 1114
ir@t.ht.hr
Website
www.t.ht.hr/eng/investors
About Croatian Telecom
Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving 0.7 million fixed lines, 2.4 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.
