Croatian Telecom

Zagreb - 21 December 2023

Croatian Telecom Inc.

Radnička cesta 21, HR - Zagreb

Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005)

LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454

Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime market

Member State:

Republic of Croatia

Financial Calendar

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, in accordance with Article 137 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, announces the Financial calendar for 2024.

DATE*

EVENT

23 February 2024

Non-audited Financial Statements for 2023

Conference Call for analysts and investors

20 March 2024

Audited Financial Statements for 2023

Proposal on Utilization of Profit

29 April 2024

Q1 2024 Results Announcements

Conference Call for analysts and investors

08 May 2024

The General Assembly

26 July 2024

Q2 2024 Results Announcements

Conference Call for analysts and investors

31 October 2024

Q3 2024 Results Announcements

Conference Call for analysts and investors

* The above-mentioned dates are subject to change and final confirmation.

Contact details

Croatian Telecom, Investor Relations

Marina Bengez Sedmak

00 385 1 491 1080

Tomislav Bajić, CFA

00 385 1 491 1114

E-mail

ir@t.ht.hr

Website

www.t.ht.hr/eng/investors

About Croatian Telecom

Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving 0.7 million fixed lines, 2.4 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.

