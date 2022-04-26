Hrvatski Telekom d d : HT d.d. - General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. – voting results
04/26/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Croatian Telecom
Zagreb-26 April 2022
Croatian Telecom Inc.
Radnička cesta 21, HR -Zagreb
Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005)
LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454
Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market
Member State:Republic of Croatia
General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc.-voting results
Following up the published decisions passed at the General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. held on 25 April 2022, the Company, pursuant to Article 286, paragraph 6, of the Companies Act, hereby publishes the voting results on the decisions, as follows:
Ad 1. Election of the Chairman of the General Assembly
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
60,367,935
Percentage of the share capital representing shares
on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
75.42 %
Voted FOR:
60,367,935 votes
Voted AGAINST:
0 votes
Has not voted:
1 vote
Ad 3. Decision on the utilization of profit
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
60,367,935
Percentage of the share capital representing shares
on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
75.42 %
Voted FOR:
60,367,935 votes
Voted AGAINST:
0 votes
Ad 4. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Management Board of the Company for the business year 2021
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
60,351,070
Percentage of the share capital representing shares
on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
75.39 %
Voted FOR:
60,351,070 votes
Voted AGAINST:
0 votes
Has not voted:
16,865 votes
Ad 5. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the business year 2021
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
60,351,070
Percentage of the share capital representing shares
on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
75.39 %
Voted FOR:
60,351,070 votes
Voted AGAINST:
0 votes
Has not voted:
16,865 votes
Ad 6. Decision on approval of the Report on remuneration to the Members of the Supervisory Board and to the Management Board Members in the business year 2021
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
60,367,902
Percentage of the share capital representing shares
on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
75.42 %
Voted FOR:
56,209,396 votes
Voted AGAINST:
4,158,506 votes
Has not voted:
33 votes
Ad 7. Decision on election of Members of the Supervisory Board
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
60,367,935
Percentage of the share capital representing shares
on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
75.42 %
Voted FOR:
60,256,458 votes
Voted AGAINST:
111,477 votes
Ad 8. Decision on appointment of the auditor of the Company
Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:
60,367,935
Percentage of the share capital representing shares
Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving 0.7 million fixed lines, 2.3 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.
T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 10:20:26 UTC.