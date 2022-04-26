Hrvatski Telekom d d : HT d.d. - General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. – voting results

Croatian Telecom Zagreb - 26 April 2022 Croatian Telecom Inc. Radnička cesta 21, HR - Zagreb Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005) LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454 Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Member State:Republic of Croatia

General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. - voting results

Following up the published decisions passed at the General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. held on 25 April 2022, the Company, pursuant to Article 286, paragraph 6, of the Companies Act, hereby publishes the voting results on the decisions, as follows:

Ad 1. Election of the Chairman of the General Assembly

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,367,935 Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 75.42 % Voted FOR: 60,367,935 votes Voted AGAINST: 0 votes Has not voted: 1 vote Ad 3. Decision on the utilization of profit Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,367,935 Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 75.42 % Voted FOR: 60,367,935 votes Voted AGAINST: 0 votes

Ad 4. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Management Board of the Company for the business year 2021

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,351,070 Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 75.39 % Voted FOR: 60,351,070 votes Voted AGAINST: 0 votes Has not voted: 16,865 votes

Ad 5. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the business year 2021

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,351,070 Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 75.39 % Voted FOR: 60,351,070 votes Voted AGAINST: 0 votes Has not voted: 16,865 votes

Ad 6. Decision on approval of the Report on remuneration to the Members of the Supervisory Board and to the Management Board Members in the business year 2021

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,367,902 Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 75.42 % Voted FOR: 56,209,396 votes Voted AGAINST: 4,158,506 votes Has not voted: 33 votes Ad 7. Decision on election of Members of the Supervisory Board Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,367,935 Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 75.42 % Voted FOR: 60,256,458 votes Voted AGAINST: 111,477 votes Ad 8. Decision on appointment of the auditor of the Company Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 60,367,935 Percentage of the share capital representing shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast: 75.42 % Voted FOR: 60,269,703 votes Voted AGAINST: 98,232 votes

Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving 0.7 million fixed lines, 2.3 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.

