    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
Hrvatski Telekom d d : HT d.d. - General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. – voting results

04/26/2022 | 06:22am EDT
Croatian Telecom

Zagreb - 26 April 2022

Croatian Telecom Inc.

Radnička cesta 21, HR - Zagreb

Ordinary share: HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005)

LEI: 097900BFHJ0000029454

Listing: Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

Member State:Republic of Croatia

General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. - voting results

Following up the published decisions passed at the General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. held on 25 April 2022, the Company, pursuant to Article 286, paragraph 6, of the Companies Act, hereby publishes the voting results on the decisions, as follows:

Ad 1. Election of the Chairman of the General Assembly

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

60,367,935

Percentage of the share capital representing shares

on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

75.42 %

Voted FOR:

60,367,935 votes

Voted AGAINST:

0 votes

Has not voted:

1 vote

Ad 3. Decision on the utilization of profit

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

60,367,935

Percentage of the share capital representing shares

on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

75.42 %

Voted FOR:

60,367,935 votes

Voted AGAINST:

0 votes

Ad 4. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Management Board of the Company for the business year 2021

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

60,351,070

Percentage of the share capital representing shares

on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

75.39 %

Voted FOR:

60,351,070 votes

Voted AGAINST:

0 votes

Has not voted:

16,865 votes

Ad 5. Decision on approval of actions of the Members of the Supervisory Board of the Company for the business year 2021

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

60,351,070

Percentage of the share capital representing shares

on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

75.39 %

Voted FOR:

60,351,070 votes

Voted AGAINST:

0 votes

Has not voted:

16,865 votes

Ad 6. Decision on approval of the Report on remuneration to the Members of the Supervisory Board and to the Management Board Members in the business year 2021

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

60,367,902

Percentage of the share capital representing shares

on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

75.42 %

Voted FOR:

56,209,396 votes

Voted AGAINST:

4,158,506 votes

Has not voted:

33 votes

Ad 7. Decision on election of Members of the Supervisory Board

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

60,367,935

Percentage of the share capital representing shares

on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

75.42 %

Voted FOR:

60,256,458 votes

Voted AGAINST:

111,477 votes

Ad 8. Decision on appointment of the auditor of the Company

Number of shares on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

60,367,935

Percentage of the share capital representing shares

on grounds of which valid votes were cast:

75.42 %

Voted FOR:

60,269,703 votes

Voted AGAINST:

98,232 votes

Contact details

Croatian Telecom, Investor Relations

Marina Bengez Sedmak

00 385 1 491 1080

Tomislav Bajić, CFA

00 385 1 491 1114

E-mail

ir@t.ht.hr

Website

www.t.ht.hr/eng/investors

About Croatian Telecom

Croatian Telecom (HT) is the leading provider of telecommunication services in Croatia, serving 0.7 million fixed lines, 2.3 million mobile customers and 0.7 million broadband connections through its Residential and Business divisions.

2

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 10:20:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
