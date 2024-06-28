News - HT d.d.
Title HT d.d. - HT considering the possibility of merger of HT Services Ltd into Croatian Telecom
Croatian Telecom Inc. notifies that it has initiated activities to analyze the merger of HT Services Ltd into Croatian Telecom Inc. as the acquiring company.

Publish date 28.06.2024. 15:33
Securities involved HT

