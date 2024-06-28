|Title
|HT d.d. - HT considering the possibility of merger of HT Services Ltd into Croatian Telecom
|In language
|English
|Short content
Croatian Telecom Inc. notifies that it has initiated activities to analyze the merger of HT Services Ltd into Croatian Telecom Inc. as the acquiring company.
|Publish date
|28.06.2024. 15:33
|Securities involved
|HT
Disclaimer
T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 28 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2024 13:46:36 UTC.