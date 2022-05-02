Log in
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange  -  04-28
192.00 HRK   +0.26%
Hrvatski Telekom d d : HT d.d. - Notification of the acquisition of own shares

05/02/2022
Croatian Telecom Inc.

Address Radnička cesta 21, 10000 Zagreb Telephone +385 1 4911-080

Ordinary shares:

HT (ISIN: HRHT00RA0005)

Listing:

Zagreb Stock Exchange, Prime Market

LEI:

097900BFHJ0000029454

Member State:

Republic of Croatia

Zagreb, 2 May 2022

Subject: Treasury Share Buyback Program

- notification on acquisition of shares

Pursuant to Article 474 of the Capital Market Act, Croatian Telecom Inc. ("HT Inc." or "the Company") hereby notifies that in line with the Treasury Share Buyback Program as of 28 April 2021, the investment company Interkapital vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. made the following acquisition of Company (treasury) shares in the name and on behalf of the Company at the regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE):

- On 29 April 2022, 326 shares, identification code HT, were acquired at a weighted average price of HRK 191.50 per share, representing 0.000407% of the Company's issued share capital.

Following this acquisition, HT Inc. holds in total 1,264,729 treasury shares, representing 1.579973% of the Company's issued share capital. Share capital amounts to HRK 10,244,977,390.25, and is divided into 80,047,509 shares without nominal value.

Above stated treasury share buyback was executed in accordance with the decision of the General Assembly as of 23 April 2021, on granting authority to the Management Board to acquire Company's (treasury) shares on behalf of the Company and to dispose of them in line with the provisions of the Companies Act and other applicable regulations. In the process of acquiring and managing of Company's shares the Management Board is empowered not to comply with the provisions of Article 211 and Article 308 paragraph 2 and 4 of the Companies Act. The Management Board is authorized to act in accordance with the Article 352 paragraph 3 item 3 of the Companies Act and withdraw the shares without nominal value without the share capital of the Company being decreased, in which case the remaining shares' participation in the share capital is increased, and to align the information on the number of shares in the Articles of Association of the Company.

In the year 2021, the Management Board withdrew 718,720 Company shares without nominal value, without the share capital of the Company being decreased; thereby the total number of shares has decreased from 80,766,229 shares to 80,047,509 shares without nominal value, which has been entered into the register of the Commercial Court in Zagreb on 30 July 2021.

In April 2022 the Company transferred 14,663 Company`s shares to managers, within the Company`s Share Award Plan (PDD) for the managers.

For further information contact: Marina Bengez Sedmak Tomislav Bajić Investor Relations Croatian Telecom Inc.

Croatian Telecom Inc. | Radnička cesta 21, 10000 Zagreb | +385 1 491-1000 |www.t.ht.hr, www.hrvatskitelekom.hr

Bank account: Zagrebačka banka d.d. Zagreb | IBAN: HR24 2360 0001 1013 1087 5 | SWIFT-BIC: ZABAHR2X

Supervisory Board: J. R. Talbot (Chairman)

Board of Management: Konstantinos Nempis (President), Ivan Bartulović, Daniel Daub, Boris Drilo, Nataša Rapaić Commercial register: Commercial Court in Zagreb, MBS: 080266256 | OIB: 81793146560 | VAT identification no. HR 81793146560

Share capital: HRK 10,244,977,390.25 | Total number of shares issued: 80,047,509 shares without nominal value

INTERKAPITAL vrijednosni papiri d.o.o.

Template for notification on acquisition of shares identification code HT, in the name and on behalf of Hrvatski Telekom d.d.

1

Details of the legal entity filing out the template

INTERKAPITAL vrijednosni papiri d.o.o. za poslovanje vrijednosnim papirima Registered seat: Zagreb, Masarykova 1

OIB: 68481874507

MBS: 080420080

Competent Court: Commercial Court in Zagreb

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Acquisition of shares identification code HT, in the name and on behalf of Hrvatski Telekom d.d., pursuant to Contract on Brokerage Services, for the purpose of execution of the Treasury Share Buyback Program

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Hrvatski Telekom d.d.

b)

LEI

097900BFHJ0000029454

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each date and each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code

Shares

Ordinary shares of the issuer Hrvatski Telekom d.d.

Identification code: HT

ISIN: HRHT00RA0005

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

191,50

326

d)

Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price

Aggregated volume: 326

Price: 191,50

e)

Date of the transaction

2022-04-29

f)

Place of the transaction

Regulated market of Zagreb Stock Exchange (ZSE)

, in the name and on behalf of Hrvatski Telekom d.d., pursuant to

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
