Hrvatski Telekom d.d. is one of the Croatian largest telecommunications operators. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - mobile telephony (44.6%) : 2.3 million subscribers at the end of 2020; - fixed telephony (43.1%): 872,000 subscribers; - other (12.3%): internet access (757,000 ADSL subscribers) and data transmission services. Net sales break down by source of income mainly between sales to individuals (47.6%), business (38%) and other (14.4%). Croatia accounts for 85.9% of net sales.

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services