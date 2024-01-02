Croatian Telecom
The technological unit for the construction and maintenance of the Croatian Telecom network has been transferred from Ericsson Nikola Tesla Servisi to HT Servisi
Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, notifies that on January 1, 2024, the technological unit Ericsson Nikola Tesla Servisi d.o.o. for construction and maintenance of the Croatian Telecom network, which was initially outsourced to ENTS in September 2014, became part of the HT Group.
The now former technological unit of ENTS has been transferred together with the employees to HT Servisi d.o.o. (HTS), a newly founded daughter company of Croatian Telecom, based on the Agreement on the transfer of a part of the economic activity concluded with ENTS. The employees will continue in HTS to perform the tasks of planning and construction of fixed and mobile networks, electronic communication infrastructure maintenance, telecommunications network supervision, field maintenance of Croatian Telecom's active access network and passive network and in accordance with the Labor Law, they retain all employee rights they had on the date of transfer of the employment contract. HTS is managed by a member of the Management Board - director, Ognjen Vukoslavović, who most recently held the role of Director of the Customer Technical Services Sector with Croatian Telecom.
Considering the current circumstances and industrial trends, as well as Croatian Telecom's long- term development strategy, having all strategic business segments within the company additionally strengthens Croatian Telecom's leadership position, enabling further improvement of internal capabilities, more efficient and agile operations, and even faster and better customer service.
