Hrvatski Telekom d d : Marko Livaja is the best football player of the year according to the 'Captains choose' by tportal

20.12.2021

Marko Livaja takes the title of the best player of Hrvatski Telekom's First League with 20 points more than the second-ranked Josip Drmić

This title before him went to Niko Kranjčar, Eduardo da Silva, Luka Modrić, Mario Mandžukić, Sammir, Ivan Santini, Leon Benko, Andrej Kramarić, Marin Tomasov, Franko Andrijašević, El Arabi Hilal Soudani, Dani Olmo, Bruno Petković, Arijan Ademi

Today, the traditional poll was conducted by tportal.hr among all the captains of Hrvatski Telekom's First League clubs, and the best player was chosen based on the sum of their votes.

Marko Livaja, Dinamo's forward, was named the best footballer in a poll conducted by tportal among football captains for the 19th year in a row. Marko Livaja takes the title of the best player of Hrvatski Telekom's First League with 76 points, 20 more than the second-ranked Josip Drmić.

Each captain selected five players he thinks showed the most in the field in 2021. The first, or the best, was awarded ten, and the fifth two points. By adding up the points, the best player of Hrvatski Telekom First league became Hajduk's player Marko Livaja, who scored 76 points out of a possible 100.

'We have awarded the Captains Choose award for the nineteenth time this year. Hrvatski Telekom First League is progressing from season to season, so this action is gaining importance. Footballers know best how much this award means to them because the laureates are chosen by the votes of their colleagues, and that always has extra weight. Tportal is recognized as the portal that readers trust the most, and sport is one of our main segments of content. It will stay that way ', said the editor-in-chief of tportal, Siniša Malus.

The trophy was handed over to the winner by the initiator of this action, Silvijo Škrlec. Admittedly, in a slightly different format than in previous years, all following epidemiological measures. Namely, instead of the usual promotion in Hrvatski Telekom, the trophy for the best football player in 2021, this time we presented the winner, Marko Livaja, in Split, i.e., in the White Hall of the Poljud Stadium.

Before he thanked for the votes, we reminded him that this title previously went to Niko Kranjčar, Eduardo da Silva, Luka Modrić, Mario Mandžukić, Sammir, Leon Benko, Andrej Kramarić, Marin Tomasov, Franko Andrijašević, El Arabi Hilal Soudani, Dani Olmo, Bruno Petković, Arijan Ademi.

'First of all I want to thank everyone who took part in this year's selection. It is a great honor to receive this award, especially when I see which players have received it in the past, and it is also an incentive to try to play at an even higher level for the rest of the season. I would also like to thank my teammates because we are all responsible for what we show on the field. This was a successful year for me, and I hope that the next one will be even more successful for Hajduk. We have preparations ahead of us, a lot of hard work for all of us, and our goal at the end of the season is to cheer up the people who are with us and bring the trophy to Split ', said Livaja when receiving the tportal award.

Marko Livaja is the winner of the 19th selection, and last year the captains of Hrvatski Telekom's First League awarded Arijan Ademi as the best football player.

Final ranking

1 Marko Livaja (Hajduk) - 76 points

2 Josip Drmić (Rijeka) - 56 points

3 Bruno Petković (Dinamo) - 50 points

4 Arijan Ademi (Dinamo) - 30 points

5 Petar Bočkaj (Osijek) - 10 points

Luka Ivanušec (Dinamo) - 10 points

Ivica Ivušić (Osijek) - 10 points

Marin Jakoliš (Šibenik) - 10 points

Ramon Mierez (Osijek) - 10 points

10 Kristijan Lovrić (Gorica) - 8 points

11 Marco Fossati (Hajduk) - 6 points

Laszlo Kleinheisler (Osijek) - 6 points

13 Stipe Biuk (Hajduk) - 4 points

Dominik Livaković (Dinamo) - 4 points

Nemanja Glavčić (Slaven Belupo) - 4 points

16 Dion Drena Beljo (Istra 1961) - 2 points

Lukas Kačavenda (Lokomotiva) - 2 points

Domagoj Pavičić (Rijeka) - 2 points

