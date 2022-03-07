Log in
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
Hrvatski Telekom d d : Notice of Management Board and Supervisory Board session and announcement of audited financial statements and the proposal for utilization of profit for the year ended 31 December 2021

03/07/2022 | 04:49am EST
Conference call for analysts and investors - Repeated notification

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, announces in accordance with Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, that after the Management Board has delivered the audited annual financial statements to the Supervisory Board, on Wednesday, 9 March 2022, a session of the Supervisory Board will be held, at which the audited annual financial statements shall be determined by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, pursuant to Article 300d of the Companies Act, as well as the proposal for utilization of profit for the year 2021.

Croatian Telecom will announce its audited financial statements and the proposal for utilization of profit for the year ended 31 December 2021 at 09:00 hours on Thursday, 10 March 2022.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 09:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
