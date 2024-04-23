Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, hereby notifies that it will announce its unaudited results for the first three months of 2024 on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, at 09:00 hours.

A conference call for analysts via Webex will be held at 12:00 hours on the same day.

In order to receive the necessary links to connect we kindly ask interested parties to confirm their participation by e-mail to ir@t.ht.hrno later than by 29 April.

In accordance with Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, it is hereby announced that on Monday, 29 April 2024, the Management Board shall decide on the unaudited financial statements for the first three months of 2024.