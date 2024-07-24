Further to the notice as of 17 July 2024, Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, announces in accordance with Article 133 of the Rules of the Zagreb Stock Exchange, that on 24 July 2024, the Management Board considered and adopted the unaudited consolidated and unconsolidated financial reports of the Company for the first six months of 2024.

Croatian Telecom will announce its unaudited results for the first six months of 2024 on Thursday, 25 July 2024, at 09:00 hours.