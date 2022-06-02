Hrvatski Telekom d d : Notice on the entry of the merger of the company HT Produkcija LLC into HT Inc. - Publication of proscribed information

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, notifies that based on the Merger Agreement concluded on 15 March 2022 between the company Croatian Telecom Inc. (hereinafter: HT Inc. or the acquiring company) and the company HT Produkcija LLC (hereinafter: HTP LLC or the merged company), and pursuant to the Assembly decision of the merged company on approval of the merger, on 1 June 2022 the merger has been entered into the Court Register of the Commercial Court in Zagreb, by the court decision no.: Zg/Tt-22/23213-2, that has been received today by the Company.

By entry of the merger into the Court Register, the merged company HTP LLC seized to exist. The acquiring company, HT Inc., became the universal legal successor of the merged company, thus entering into all legal relationships of the merged company.