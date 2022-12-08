Hrvatski Telekom d d : Siniša Đuranović appointed new Management Board Member for Corporate Affairs

8.12.2022

New organization of the Management Board effective as of 8 December 2022 - function of the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer introduced

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), Croatia's leading telecommunications provider, announces news related to changes in the Management Board.

The Supervisory Board at its session today approved the new organizational structure of the Management Board of Croatian Telecom. Accordingly, the function of the Management Board Member for Corporate Affairs is introduced. As a result, the Management Board will as of 8 December 2022 be comprised out of seven, instead of the previous six members.

Siniša Đuranović will take over the Management Board Member and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (CCO) role effective as of 8 December 2022, after last holding the leadership role of Senior Vice President and General Counsel.

After staring his career in advocacy where he specialized in corporate law and M&A, he joined Croatian Telecom in 2000 and has since been responsible for leading regulatory and legal functions as well as strategic Croatian Telecom and HT Group projects in Croatia and the region. Since 2015 he held the role of Senior Vice President and General Counsel, coordinating and managing the Company's strategy, M&A, legal and regulatory affairs, national and international wholesale, electronic communications infrastructure, media and digital services as well as business transformation.

He is also a Chairman of the Board of Directors of Crnogorski Telekom, Management Board member of HT holding d.o.o., Supervisory Board member of the public company Hrvatske telekomunikacije d.d. Mostar, and Vice President of Croatian Employers Association ICT section. He graduated at Law Faculty of Zagreb and finished an executive MBA program at IEDC Bled.

Kostas Nebis, President of the Management Board, stated: "Siniša Đuranović has during his more than 20-year-long career been instrumental to our company, leading regulatory, legal, wholesale and strategy among others, contributing to the success of HT Group strengthening our leading position in the ICT sector. He possesses in depth knowledge of HT and understanding of the ICT sector, both domestically and in the region and will play a key role as part of the Management Board, contributing to HT's growth journey in the future."

As of 8 December 2022, the Management Board of Croatian Telecom comprises of Kostas Nebis, CEO, Nataša Rapaić, in charge of Residential Customers, Boris Drilo, in charge of Technical and Information functions, Ivan Bartulović, in charge of Human Resources, Matija Kovačević in charge of Finance, Marijana Bačić, in charge of Business Customers, and Siniša Đuranović, in charge of Corporate Affairs.