Sustainability and social responsibility are an integral part of HT Group's business operations and development, with the strategic approach to sustainability based on three key areas: climate change, resource efficiency and digital inclusion.

A long-term vision of sustainable development is incorporated into HT's business strategy, which is based on the sustainable growth of business activities by way of connecting everyone in Croatia with opportunities of digitalization, with HT Group dedicated to contributing to improving the quality of life.

The 'Sustainability Report 2022' has been prepared using the revised Universal Standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI). As part of a comprehensive process for determining the significance of the 19 identified potential material topics and HT's success in managing them, an independent due diligence of potential and actual adverse impacts on human rights and the environment was carried out for the first time in accord with the new and more demanding standards. The research was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the main international frameworks related to human rights and sustainability due diligence, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, the International Labor Standards of the ILO, and the Global Governance Principles of International Corporate Governance Networks (ICGN).

To gain a complete overview of the sustainability impacts, 260 internal and external stakeholders were involved and participated in the preparation of the 'Sustainability Report 2022'.

Following the reporting obligation, in the Sustainability Report for 2022, the HT Group provides an overview of key performance indicators (KPIs) by disclosing the proportion of Taxonomy eligible and aligned economic activities in its group turnover, capital expenditures (Capex) and operating expenditures (Opex). Taxonomy eligible economic activities are those described in the delegated acts supplementing the Taxonomy Regulation, regardless of whether they meet the technical screening criteria set out in the delegated acts. The alignment of economic activities for 2022 requires companies to prove meeting all technical screening criteria listed in the delegated acts supplementing the EU Taxonomy Regulation, including substantial contribution to one of the two climate objectives of the Taxonomy, doing no significant harm to any of the other five objectives, and carrying out business activities in accordance with minimum safeguards established by international conventions and principles on human and labor rights. It is expected that Taxonomy related reporting for 2023 will included an extended list of Taxonomy eligible activities and disclosures on the alignment and substantial contribution to the remaining four environmental objectives.

By publishing the Sustainability Report for 2022 HT Group has fulfilled the corporate reporting requirement on Taxonomy eligible and aligned economic activities of companies covered by the Non-Financial Reporting Directive for the first two Taxonomy objectives: climate change mitigation and climate change adaptation, in accordance with the Taxonomy Regulation 2020/852 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/2139.