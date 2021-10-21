Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Croatia
  Zagreb Stock Exchange
  Hrvatski Telekom d.d.
  News
  Summary
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
Hrvatski Telekom d d : first in Croatia to demonstrate 5G+ speeds of up to 4 Gbit/s

10/21/2021 | 08:44am EDT
21.10.2021

  • 5G+ network is based on 26 GHz frequencies and will cover areas that require the best network performance, and will provide 4 to 8 times higher capacity in areas with the highest requirements for the use of data services
  • Multi-gigabit speeds, up to 4 Gbit/s, and a network response of only ten milliseconds achieved
  • An innovative concept of the software update service and information exchange with the service center for electric cars during charging at EV charging stations presented to the public

Hrvatski Telekom, the leading telecom that was the first to present 5G technology on the domestic market, today was the first to show the capabilities of the 5G+ network, achieving speeds of up to 4 Gbit/s and network response times of only ten milliseconds.

The 5G+ network is based on the 26 GHz frequencies ensured by Hrvatski Telekom in the 5G spectrum bid, which ended in August. Hrvatski Telekom has thus become the only operator in Croatia that provides 5G services on all available 5G frequency bands. The 5G+ network multiplies the performance of the mobile network in the segment of the peak, medium speeds of Internet access and shortens the network response times.

The presented performances of the network will enable in the near future the development of new and innovative services, and the 5G+ network will play a significant role in the further development of e-mobility in Croatia. On that occasion, Hrvatski Telekom presented the concept of the service of updating software for electric cars and exchanging data with the service center when charging at EV charging stations.

"With 5G+ network performances we have shown today, we have demonstrated the exciting future we have with 5G technology. The e-mobility and EV segment is just one of the branches that will experience a full boom thanks to 5G. Due to the large spectrum width, the 26 GHz frequency band will be crucial in the future for achieving high capacities as well as high peak transmission speeds. This will enable the development of new customer services that will be able to use high capacity and ultra-low latency, such as, for example, campus networks for Industry 4.0 ", says Boris Drilo, Member of the Management Board of Hrvatski Telekom and CTIO.

5G will be key to an advanced customer experience, even greater safety, and reliability in traffic in the EV segment. The estimation is that by 2030, there will be 41 million cars connected to 5G on world roads, and that number will at least double by 2035. Given this, fully reliable and advanced network infrastructure is required to support EV charging stations Hrvatski Telekom is systematically working on and continuously improving.

"Fast and secure data transfer is essential for a successful transition to full mobility. The introduction of the functionalities and capabilities of the 5G network presented today has a positive effect on related industries, where there is further accelerated development, greater investment in security aspects of solutions and products, and infrastructure. The quality of the customer experience is improving as everything becomes faster, simpler, and more accurate. There is no waiting, fewer errors, and availability is increased at every point of contact with the service. 5G meets the needs of new generations and enables everyone who is experiencing change to more quickly accept technological innovations aimed at sustainability and security", Goran Ježić, Director of Business Computer Systems, explains.

With the highest number of installed charging stations, Hrvatski Telekom is the frontrunner in e-mobility in Croatia and the region and the most reliable technological partner in their implementation and management and providing digital charging services.

Bojan Mušćet (HT), Dino Novosel (HT), Goran Ježić (BCS) and Boris Drilo (HT)

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 12:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
