  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Hrvatski Telekom d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
End-of-day quote Zagreb Stock Exchange - 08/11
191.5 HRK   -0.26%
06:52aHRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : has the largest 5G network
PU
08/03HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D : Notification on change of number of shares
PU
07/29Hrvatski Telekom Seeks Acquisitions
CI
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hrvatski Telekom d d : has the largest 5G network

08/12/2021 | 06:52am EDT
12.8.2021

  • Following the completion of the recent RF spectrum auction, HT with the HRK 130 million investment ensured the highest 5G spectrum share that will enable the biggest and fastest 5G network of the future
  • As the leading operator in development of 5G networks and services, HT is with a total of 600 5G base stations already covering a population of 2 million with a 5G network, and with new RF spectrum has met the preconditions for strengthening its leadership position further
  • Along with financial investments in new RF spectrum HT has taken on the obligation of covering certain unpopulated and sparsely populated areas and building a network in dynamic defined by HAKOM
  • Wide application of the new 5G spectrum will have a huge positive impact on country's digitalization, economic growth and societal progress

With today's official acquisition of the new 5G spectrum HT assured another key strategic lever for further development of its leading 5G network across all three new frequency bands.

Following the public auction procedure and the HRK 130 million investment for the new RF spectrum Hrvatski Telekom was at the national level, in the 700 MHz frequency band, awarded a 2x10 MHz block, in the 3.6 GHz frequency band 12 frequency blocks of 10 MHz (in total 120 MHz), and in the 26 GHz frequency band 2 blocks of 200 MHz (in total 400 MHz). Licenses for using radio frequency spectrum are being assigned for the period of 15 years.

Through 600 operational 5G base stations, Hrvatski Telekom at the moment covers a population of 2 million, with as many as 149, or quarter of all 5G base stations operating on 3.6 GHz enabling higher speeds in 12 cities: Zagreb, Split, Rijeka, Osijek, Dubrovnik, Karlovac, Pula, Slavonski Brod, Šibenik, Varaždin, Velika Gorica and Zadar, and for half a million inhabitants.

'With the conclusion of the auction Hrvatski Telekom ensured the biggest 5G spectrum share, a key precondition for the fastest and biggest 5G network in Croatia. We also delivered on our commitment to progressively enable 5G across the country, making again a strong contribution to the country's economic and social development. Last year, with the introduction of the first commercial 5G network on 2.1 GHz, we opened the door for Croatia to the 5G age, putting it in company of digitally advanced countries. Now by allocation of radio frequency spectrum on all three key 5G frequency bands the preconditions for a significant and exciting technological breakthrough have been met, and a new digital era in Croatia begins. A 5G era that will mark the next 10 years and in which HT will yet again be the digitalization driver', stated Kostas Nebis, Hrvatski Telekom CEO.

By ensuring the highest 5G spectrum share, Hrvatski Telekom network is well prepared for all capacity demands of the future for high speed and low latency use cases in consumer and industrial world. By providing 5G network on all three frequency bands: 700 MHz, 3.6 GHz and 26 GHz, HT will continue setting industry standards and enabling the application of new technologies that will support economic growth and societal advancements. Healthcare, education, manufacturing, agriculture, energy, tourism, transport, development of smart cities and smart 4.0 industries are just some of the areas that will make great progress through implementation of advanced 5G network capabilities.

Hrvatski Telekom, in selected tariffs, without additional charges until September 30, 2021, offers all of its customers the possibility to use the 5G network, in by 5G covered areas and with use of a compatible 5G device. In line with the plan, roll-out of 5G network on new frequencies has already started and will be possible to use it gradually in selected tariffs, it is envisaged that the benefits of new frequencies will become available during August to all customers that were included in the promo period of using 5G via DSS technology.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 10:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 224 M 1 134 M 1 134 M
Net income 2021 479 M 75,2 M 75,2 M
Net cash 2021 2 725 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 4,18%
Capitalization 15 329 M 2 400 M 2 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,74x
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 304
Free-Float 44,5%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 191,50 HRK
Average target price 208,33 HRK
Spread / Average Target 8,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Dolly Predovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.5.51%2 400
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.57%230 066
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.17.40%142 766
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED14.14%132 795
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG19.71%99 657
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.28%93 913