Hrvatski Telekom d d : Decisions passed by the General Assembly of Croatian Telecom Inc. held on 23 April 2021

The General Assembly of Hrvatski Telekom was held in the Company's headquarters in Radnička cesta in Zagreb, on 23 April 2021. Besides shareholders (75,73 % of total votes), the General Assembly was attended by the members of the Management Board of HT headed by Kostas Nebis, President of the Management Board.

Among other things, it has been confirmed at the General Assembly that part of current net profit determined in annual financial statements for 20120, which amounted to HRK 703,800,151.98 shall be used for dividend payout to shareholders in amount of HRK 8.00 per share, in total amounting to HRK 641,903,872.00.

The dividend is to be paid to shareholders on 17 May 2021 and every person registered in the depository of the Central Depository Clearing Company Inc. (SKDD) by 6 May 2021 will have the right to dividend payment.