Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Croatia
  4. Zagreb Stock Exchange
  5. Hrvatski Telekom d.d.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hrvatski Telekom d d : Sale and purchase agreement for OT-Optima Telekom signed

07/09/2021 | 11:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

9.7.2021

Croatian Telecom (Reuters: HT.ZA; Bloomberg: HT CZ), and Zagrebačka banka d.d. signed today an agreement with the company Telemach Hrvatska d.o.o. owned by United Group (United Group B.V., The Netherlands) on the sale and purchase of the shares of the company OT-Optima Telekom d.d.

The subject of the transaction is sale of total of 54.31% shares of Optima Telekom out of which 36.90% are owned by Zagrebačka banka, while 17.41% are owned by HT holding d.o.o., a company in 100% ownership of Croatian Telecom.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the regulatory approvals and other agreed contractual conditions and is expected by the end of 2021. Sale and share purchase agreement determines the value for 100% shares of Optima Telekom (enterprise value) on a debt free, cash free basis and amounts to HRK 639 million which represents 5 times 2020 EBITDA before one-time items after leases. Total expected proceeds for Croatian Telecom is yet to be determined based on predefined contractual parameters, however the share price as agreed in the agreement will be lower than the three month volume weighted average from the regulated market that would be implemented by the buyer in the mandatory takeover bid (volume weighted average of Optima Telekom share price in the regulated market within 8 April and 8 July 2021 period).

Croatian Telecom acquired its shareholding in Optima Telekom by debt to equity swap within the pre-bankruptcy settlement procedure and acquired management rights based on the agreement with Zagrebačka banka, the largest Optima Telekom shareholder.

In 2014, based on the Management Agreement signed between Croatian Telecom and Zagrebačka banka, the Croatian Competition Agency (AZTN) gave its conditional approval to the concentration of Croatian Telecom and Optima Telekom for a limited period of four years. In June 2017, the duration of the conditionally approved concentration was prolonged to Croatian Telecom until 10 July 2021.

Irrespective of the closing of the transaction of the sale of Optima Telekom's shares, the concentration of Croatian Telecom and Optima Telekom ceases as of 10 July 2021, by which date management of Croatian Telecom over Optima Telekom ceases as well.

The process of the sale of the shares of Optima Telekom started on 31 January 2020 by publication of a public invitation for submission of bids and subsequent selection of the investment bank Credit Suisse (Deutschland) Aktiengesellschaft with its headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, which was engaged jointly by Croatian Telecom and Zagrebačka banka to manage the sales process.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 15:23:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
11:24aHRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Sale and purchase agreement for OT-Optima Telekom signed
PU
07/08HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : enables 5G roaming in Germany
PU
06/24HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Winners announced of Hrvatski Telekom's Generation NOW p..
PU
06/23HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : The longest fan song in the world, over nine hours long,..
PU
06/17HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Croatian Telecom successfully qualified for participatio..
PU
06/17HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Konstantinos Nempis appointed as President of the Manage..
PU
06/15HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : 5G network covers two million Croatian citizens
PU
06/10HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : launches Premium fiscal cash register
PU
06/08HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : the first in Croatia to launch 5G roaming
PU
06/07HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Teo Radman wins the finals of Hrvatski Telekom e-League
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 224 M 1 142 M 1 142 M
Net income 2021 479 M 75,7 M 75,7 M
Net cash 2021 2 725 M 431 M 431 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 15 406 M 2 436 M 2 436 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,76x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 5 680
Free-Float 45,0%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 192,00 HRK
Average target price 208,33 HRK
Spread / Average Target 8,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Dolly Predovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.5.79%2 372
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.78%233 417
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.12.39%136 083
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.88%130 586
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG18.97%101 282
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.50%94 734