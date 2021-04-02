Hrvatski Telekom d d : Unlimited internet for Easter

31.3.2021

On April 4, Hrvatski Telekom gifts unlimited internet to all its users, residential and business, voice tariff subscribers, and prepaid voucher users, without any additional fees. This benefit will be automatically activated for all users and will be valid for Easter all day.

'We regularly see an increase in data traffic during the Easter holidays, this year we expect it in the form of surfing, video calls and messages. We have decided to give all our users as part of our program 'In good hands' unlimited internet for Easter. This will enable them, despite no longer being physically together, to be connected with their families and loved ones', said Richard Brešković, Director of Residential Marketing Sector of Hrvatski Telekom.