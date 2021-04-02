Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Zagreb Stock Exchange  >  Hrvatski Telekom d.d.    HT   HRHT00RA0005

HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.

(HT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hrvatski Telekom d d : Unlimited internet for Easter

04/02/2021 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

31.3.2021

On April 4, Hrvatski Telekom gifts unlimited internet to all its users, residential and business, voice tariff subscribers, and prepaid voucher users, without any additional fees. This benefit will be automatically activated for all users and will be valid for Easter all day.

'We regularly see an increase in data traffic during the Easter holidays, this year we expect it in the form of surfing, video calls and messages. We have decided to give all our users as part of our program 'In good hands' unlimited internet for Easter. This will enable them, despite no longer being physically together, to be connected with their families and loved ones', said Richard Brešković, Director of Residential Marketing Sector of Hrvatski Telekom.

Disclaimer

T-HT - Hrvatski Telekom dd published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 08:57:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
04:58aHRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Unlimited internet for Easter
PU
03/25HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : 'Cycle friendly employer' certificate awarded to Hrvatsk..
PU
03/24HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Second season of Hrvatski Telekom e-League starts
PU
03/11HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Notification on convocation of the General Assembly of C..
PU
03/09HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Announcement of audited financial statements and proposa..
PU
03/04HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Notice of Management Board and Supervisory Board session..
PU
02/24HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.  : 4th quarter report
CO
02/23HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : HT amends the provisions of the Share Buyback Program
PU
02/19HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : Notice of Management Board session and notice of non-aud..
PU
02/17HRVATSKI TELEKOM D D  : invites female students to apply for the Women's STEM Aw..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7 381 M 1 158 M 1 158 M
Net income 2021 900 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2021 3 156 M 495 M 495 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,8x
Yield 2021 4,17%
Capitalization 15 446 M 2 400 M 2 423 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 5 680
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Duration : Period :
Hrvatski Telekom d.d. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 209,33 HRK
Last Close Price 192,50 HRK
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,74%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kostas Nebis President-Management Board
Daniel Darius Denis Daub Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Richard Talbot Chairman-Supervisory Board
Boris Drilo Chief Technical & Information Officer
Dolly Predovic Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HRVATSKI TELEKOM D.D.5.79%2 400
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.02%241 254
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.01%118 945
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.35%96 276
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.20%93 739
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY18.49%66 351
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ