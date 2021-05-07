Hrvatski Telekom d d : implements free Wifi internet in the town of Samobor and municipalities of Pučišća, Tounj and Trpanj

7.5.2021

The Town of Samobor and municipalities of Pučišća, Tounj, and Trpanj received a EUR 15,000 voucher to provide free internet in public locations under the WiFi4EU program

Hrvatski Telekom is actively working on the digitalization of Croatia through investments in the development of optical infrastructure, providing access to quality internet in urban and rural areas, and the implementation of WiFi access points.

Hrvatski Telekom has implemented free WiFi internet in the Town of Samobor and the municipalities of Pučišća, Tounj, and Trpanj, which provides access to the internet in public locations for citizens and visitors. As part of the European Commission's WiFi4EU initiative, Samobor, Pučišća, Tounj, and Trpanj were awarded vouchers of EUR 15,000. Thanks to long-term successful cooperation with Hrvatski Telekom, they chose HT as a reliable technological partner and the best contractor.

Works were carried out in the Town of Samobor on the construction of infrastructure for the implementation of free wireless internet at five locations. The central square of Samobor, King Tomislav Square, has free internet that can be used by citizens, but also by visitors to Samobor. Free WiFi can also be used at the location of the Bus Station and at the Sports Hall Samobor, which is the venue for all sports activities and all major events. The access point is also located on Matica hrvatska Square, near the Samobor cinema theater, where many Samobor citizens and tourists gather. An access point has also been set up at the location of the Samobor Fair, visited not only by residents of Samobor and surrounding places, but also by many visitors from nearby Slovenia. Access points are fully functional, and the entire system, in addition to raising the level of internet connectivity, has also enabled greater accessibility of the internet to citizens.

Through the initiative of the European Commission WiFi4EU, the municipality of Pučišća received funds which it directed to the development of the WiFi network, so the free internet access covered all three communities: Pučišća, Gornji Humac, and Pražnica. 'I am extremely glad that we have provided the funds needed for the implementation of the WiFi network. In cooperation with our partner Hrvatski Telekom, we installed equipment and provided free internet access in key locations and public facilities such as community centers and premises for associations, squares, a children's playground with a park and a stonemason's school. This project has provided high-quality free internet and it increases the standard and quality of life in our municipality' said the mayor of Pučišća Municipality, Marino Kaštelan.

The Municipality of Tounj successfully applied for the tender of the European initiative WiFi4EU and won a voucher, and selected Hrvatski Telekom for the implementation of free internet in the most frequented locations. 'This project has set up and installed several internal and external access points to connect to a free WiFi network, significantly raising the level of free internet access in our area. We covered areas of public interest with WiFi: Tounjski bridge, the church of St. John the Baptist, the primary school, the Municipality building, the central square, the fire station, the rotor of the state road D23, and the county road 3220. With the implementation of this project, we have achieved the intention to provide free internet access for the residents of the Municipality of Tounj, which is used especially by our younger citizens. We also considered the growing number of tourists who visit our area and who often use modern technologies. We are pleased that we implemented this project with the expert assistance of Hrvatski Telekom' said the Mayor of Tounj Ivica Sopek.

Free WiFi access is also provided in the Municipality of Trpanj, a place on the Pelješc peninsula, which also, thanks to the WiFi4EU initiative, provided funds for the establishment of a modern WiFi network that covers key locations. 'The municipality of Trpanj successfully applied for and received a voucher for the European WiFi4EU project. With additional budget funds invested and the support of Hrvatski Telekom, a large part of the Trpanj community is covered with the free internet access. A total of 9 access points have been installed at key locations in the community. In accordance with our goal of providing better living conditions, both for our fellow citizens and for all visitors, we are looking forward to every future project and implementation of new technologies' said the Mayor of Trpanj Jakša Franković.

As the largest private investor in digital infrastructure in Croatia, Hrvatski Telekom has been continuously investing in the quality and development of mobile and fixed network. Many awards and recognitions for the quality of Hrvatski Telekom's network, as well as the inclusion of HT's mobile network among the ten fastest networks in the world, speak in favor of this. The fact that municipalities and cities in these projects selected Hrvatski Telekom is proof that the company is recognized as a reliable technological partner that can provide quality internet access, which allows to increase economic activity and quality of life of citizens. As the leader in digitalization in Croatia, Hrvatski Telekom remains focused on further investments and providing access to quality internet to as many citizens as possible, so that everyone in Croatia is connected to the leading network.