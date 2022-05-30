HS GovTech : MD&A 1stQtr March 31 2022

HS GovTech Solutions Inc. (formerly HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd.) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022

HS GOVTECH SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in US dollars) GENERAL The following is management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of HS GovTech Solutions Inc.'s ("HS GovTech", or the "Company") operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, as well as information and expectations concerning the Company's outlook based on currently available information. This report is dated May 27, 2022. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com. The company changed its name from HealthSpace Data Systems Ltd. to HS GovTech Solutions Inc., effective April 27, 2022. The company changed its fiscal year end from July 31 to December 31, in order to better align the Company's financial disclosure with other reporting issuers and for operational and administrative efficiency. The change in fiscal year end was effective December 31, 2020. On December 8, 2020, the Company completed an 8 to 1 share consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares. Shares reserved under the Company's equity and incentive plans were adjusted to reflect the share consolidations. All share and per share data presented in the Company's interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and in this MD&A have also been retroactively adjusted to reflect the share consolidation. Management is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the consolidated financial statements, including the maintenance of appropriate information systems, procedures and internal controls and to ensure that information used internally or disclosed externally, including the consolidated financial statements and MD&A, is complete and reliable. The Company's Board of Directors follows recommended corporate governance guidelines for public companies to ensure transparency and accountability to shareholders. The Board's audit committee meets with management no less than quarterly to review consolidated financial statements and the MD&A and to discuss other financial, operating and internal control matters. CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION This MD&A contains forward-looking information including the Company's future plans. The use of any of the words "target", "plans", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "pipeline" "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking information, including but not limited to statements pertaining to Company's future plans and management's belief as to the Company's potential involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results of the Company and its operations to be materially different from estimated costs or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking information is based on management's expectations regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding for such expenditures), business prospects and opportunities. Forward looking information involves significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with the 2

HS GOVTECH SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in US dollars) commercial viability of any technologies the Company is in the process of developing or deploying, delays or changes in plans with respect to any technologies, costs and expenses, the risk of foreign exchange rate fluctuations, risks associated with securing the necessary regulatory approvals and financing to proceed with any planned business venture, product development or deployment, and risks and uncertainties regarding the potential to economically scale and bring to profitability any of the Company's current or planned endeavors. Although the Company has attempted to take into account important factors that could cause actual costs or results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause the results of the Company's business to not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. See the Risk Management section of this MD&A for a further description of these risks. The forward-looking information included in this MD&A is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Non-IFRS Measures This MD&A makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures such as Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and "Annual Recurring Revenue" ("ARR"). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of EBITDA and ARR may differ from that used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. EBITDA and ARR should not be considered a substitute for or considered in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures should be read in conjunction with our interim consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto as at and for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Readers should not place undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and should instead view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. 1. SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS, EVENTS AND FUTURE PLANS HS GovTech is a software as a service ("SaaS") company focused on providing an efficient data and workflow management platform for federal, state, county, and municipal governments. Over the last decade, HS GovTech has successfully developed both enterprise cloud based and mobile applications currently serving over 500 state and local government organizations across North America. HS GovTech currently offers the only self-serve platform for integrated inspection, administration, and analytics in North America. HS GovTech has additionally entered into the FinTech space by creating a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government revenue for the agencies it serves. This product is called HSPay, and went live in Q4 of 2021. HS GovTech has also launched a teleconferencing system, GovCall, which is designed to meet the unique requirements of the Company's government customers, and to integrate effectively with its other cloud-based offerings. Effect of COVID-19 Pandemic During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has been impacted both negatively and positively. While pandemic restrictions have been lightened or lifted in various jurisdictions, the situation still remains fluid, with the potential for new variants to generate additional waves of infection. 3

HS GOVTECH SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the three months ended March 31, 2022 (Expressed in US dollars) The Company's technology proved particularly suited to disease surveillance, and the Company was able to launch a Contact Tracing solution in the early days of the pandemic to strong uptake. Additionally, the pandemic greatly accelerated government agencies' adoption of remote work, and increased demand for fully cloud-based solutions to accommodate such. Conversely, accounts receivable aging has extended, in some cases considerably, beyond industry and Company averages. This extension was due to mass furloughing, or work from home status, of state and local government staff all over North America. While some government agencies have returned to normal payment cycles, staff shortages continue to exacerbate this issue for others and the Company expects this situation to continue for some time. As at March 31, 2022 approximately $195,893 in cash receivables have extended beyond 90 days. Finally, government procurement cycles were significantly extended or deferred during the pandemic. There were several contracts expected to close during the year ended December 31, 2021 which have been subsequently delayed. At the date of this Management's Discussion and Analysis, the Company does not expect any of those contracts to not be closed. The Company has seen some signs of a return to normal procurement cycles, with a full slate of environmental health and related conferences being held in person throughout 2022. In fact, the Company believes that with widespread acceptance of remote and hybrid work models in the government sector, there is strong demand for robust cloud solutions in the market, such as those offered by HS GovTech Solutions. Additional funds are becoming available to public health agencies for preparedness and system improvements through the FDA, CDC and FEMA, and the Company continues to position itself to leverage these funds across the USA and grow revenue in 2022. 2. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS HS GovTech is an industry leading software as a service company serving the state, provincial and local government market across the United States and Canada. HS GovTech's cutting edge platforms currently provide inspection, information, communication and data management systems that enable government agencies to operate more efficiently. HS GovTech's cloud and mobile based platforms are currently deployed in over 600 state and local government organizations across North America. HS GovTech currently offers the only fully integrated inspection, administration and analytics product suite in North America. HS GovTech also delivers its government grade technologies to private businesses through its My Health Department platform, enabling citizens and private businesses to gain visibility and predictability into their own organizations and move from a reactive to a proactive operational status. As HS GovTech continues to deliver focused service and innovative solutions to government organizations, the Company entered the FinTech space through its HSPay offering which serves as a payment platform that streamlines the intake of government payments from constituents - for things such as license fees. Further, HS GovTech's GovCall platform offers one of the only teleconferencing and video collaboration platforms tailored exclusively for government agencies. The products HS GovTech offers create numerous efficiencies for the government agencies utilizing them that include time and cost savings, proactive reporting and tracking, detailed surveillance of private businesses, and quick implementation of complex software. HS GovTech's product suite includes a configurable enterprise cloud-based data management system and mobile inspection apps for iPad, Android 4