General Announcement::SUSTAINABILITY REPORT FOR FY2021

BOARD STATEMENT

We are pleased to present the annual Sustainability Report of HS Optimus Holdings Limited ("HSO", the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") for our financial year ended 31 March 2021 ("FY2021").

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly disrupted the global supply chain and businesses worldwide are striving to overcome these challenging times. Nonetheless, the Group remains committed to manoeuvring through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and conduct our business in an economically sustainable manner.

Recognising the importance of sustainability, our Board of Directors ("Board") leads the sustainability efforts of the Group. The Board has considered sustainability issues as part of its strategic formulation, determined the material economic, environmental, social and governance ("EESG") factors relevant to its business and overseen the management and monitoring of these material EESG factors.

We continue to stay committed to conducting business in a sustainable manner to build a sustainable future and delivering greater value to our esteemed stakeholders.

ABOUT THIS REPORT

In this report, we have applied the Global Reporting Initiative ("GRI") Standards by considering the Group's activities, impact and substantive expectations as well as interests of its stakeholders. For reporting quality, we observed the principles of balance, comparability, accuracy, timeliness, clarity and reliability.

The EESG data and information provided in this report have been derived from internal data monitoring and verification to ensure accuracy. We may consider seeking external assurance in the future.

REPORTING PERIOD, SCOPE AND FRAMEWORK

This report is issued on an annual basis (most recently on 7 September 2020 in the Company's annual report for the financial year ended 31 March 2020) and has been prepared with reference to the GRI Standards: Core option, and on a "comply or explain" basis in accordance with Rule 711B and Practice Note 7F of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") Section B: Rules of Catalist ("Catalist Rules"). We have chosen to report using the GRI Standards because it is an internationally recognised sustainability reporting framework that covers a comprehensive range of sustainability disclosures. Moreover, the structured framework promotes reporting a full and balanced picture of the material EESG factors affecting the Group and the management of its impact.

Corresponding to the GRI Standards' emphasis on materiality, this report highlights the EESG related initiatives carried out throughout the 12-month period, from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021 by the

