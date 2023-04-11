Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSB   MT0000030107

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
1.000 EUR   -1.96%
03:27aHsbc Bank Malta P L C : AGM to be held
PU
03/29Hsbc Bank Malta P L C : Annual Reports and Accounts 2022
PU
03/29Hsbc Bank Malta P L C : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HSBC Bank Malta p l c : AGM to be held

04/11/2023 | 03:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

11 April 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Service Authority.

Quote:

Reference is made to Company Announcement HSBC412 issued on 3 February 2023 by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. ('the bank') informing Shareholders about the 47th Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 20 April 2023 at the Corinthia Hotel, St George's Bay, St Julians. The AGM commences at 10.00 a.m.

Annual General Meeting Agenda

The following resolutions will be presented for the shareholders' consideration at the bank's 47th Annual General Meeting ('AGM'):

Ordinary Resolutions

1. Annual Report and Accounts

To receive and approve the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' Report thereon.

2. Dividend

To approve a final gross dividend of 5.61 euro cent per share, representing a final gross payment of €20,213,172 as recommended by the Directors.

3. Appointment of the Auditors

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

Ordinary Resolution - Special Business

4. Directors' Emoluments

To confirm the maximum annual aggregate emoluments of Directors at €480,000 as approved at the last AGM.

5. The Directors' Remuneration Report (Advisory Vote)

To note and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report in terms of Chapter 12 of the Capital Markets Rules as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.

Appointment of Directors

To appoint and elect Directors.

This Company Announcement is issued by

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Company Secretary Tel: (+356) 2380 2380

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Registered in Malta number C3177.

Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority to provide investment services under the Investment Services Act 1994. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is enrolled as a tied insurance intermediary for HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Ltd under the Insurance Distribution Act (Cap. 487 of the Laws of Malta)

Continuation sheet

The Board of Directors shall consist of not more than nine (9) directors. In terms of clause 7 of the Memorandum of Association and Article 77 of the Articles of Association:

  1. six (6) Directors have been re-appointed by HSBC Continental Europe, being the qualifying Shareholder, utilising 66% of its ordinary issued share capital,
  2. three (3) Directors, Mrs Ingrid Azzopardi, Dr Manfred Galdes and Dr Henri Mizzi have been nominated by a shareholder for re-election, and
  3. the six (6) re-appointed Directors and the three (3) nominated persons are assessed and deemed by the
    Company's Remuneration and Nomination Committee to be fit and proper in connection with their appointment as a director. Regulatory approvals for all Directors have also been received.
  4. Since there are as many nominations as there are vacancies, no voting for Directors will take place at this year's AGM. Nominees will be elected automatically.

A copy of the Notice of the 2023 AGM, Annual Report and Accounts, other documents and information about the AGM are available on the bank's website:

https://www.about.hsbc.com.mt/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

The Official Annual Report and Accounts in European Single Electronic Format ("ESEF") for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, are available on our Company Announcement HSBC415 dated 21 February 2023 and may be accessed from our website Company Announcements link - https://www.about.hsbc.com.mt/investor- relations.

Dr Paula Mamo LL.D.

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 07:26:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.
03:27aHsbc Bank Malta P L C : AGM to be held
PU
03/29Hsbc Bank Malta P L C : Annual Reports and Accounts 2022
PU
03/29Hsbc Bank Malta P L C : Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting
PU
03/28Hsbc Bank Malta P L C : Change in Senior Management
PU
03/20HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C. : Final dividend
FA
03/03Hsbc Bank Malta P L C : Pillar 3 Disclosures at 31 December 2022
PU
02/21Hsbc Malta : Strong and improved financial performance driven by rising interest rates and..
PU
02/21Hsbc Bank Malta P L C : Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022
PU
02/21HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 20..
CI
02/17Hsbc Bank Malta P L C : Information to the Market
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 160 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 37,6 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net cash 2022 2 517 M 2 730 M 2 730 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,81x
Yield 2022 7,90%
Capitalization 360 M 391 M 391 M
EV / Sales 2021 -14,5x
EV / Sales 2022 -14,1x
Nbr of Employees 931
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Vaughan Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charlotte Cilia Chief Financial Officer
John L. Bonello Chairman
Elizabeth Hardy Chief Operating Officer
Mandy Falzon Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.40.85%391
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED10.82%158 979
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK2.92%72 325
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.07%51 330
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.99%46 364
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-10.33%40 848
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer