HSBC Bank Malta p l c : AGM to be held

11 April 2023

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Service Authority.

Quote:

Reference is made to Company Announcement HSBC412 issued on 3 February 2023 by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. ('the bank') informing Shareholders about the 47th Annual General Meeting to be held on Thursday 20 April 2023 at the Corinthia Hotel, St George's Bay, St Julians. The AGM commences at 10.00 a.m.

Annual General Meeting Agenda

The following resolutions will be presented for the shareholders' consideration at the bank's 47th Annual General Meeting ('AGM'):

Ordinary Resolutions

1. Annual Report and Accounts

To receive and approve the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' and Auditors' Report thereon.

2. Dividend

To approve a final gross dividend of 5.61 euro cent per share, representing a final gross payment of €20,213,172 as recommended by the Directors.

3. Appointment of the Auditors

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration.

Ordinary Resolution - Special Business

4. Directors' Emoluments

To confirm the maximum annual aggregate emoluments of Directors at €480,000 as approved at the last AGM.

5. The Directors' Remuneration Report (Advisory Vote)

To note and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report in terms of Chapter 12 of the Capital Markets Rules as set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the financial year ended 31 December 2022.