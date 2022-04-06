HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Annual General Meeting Agenda

6 April 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Service Authority.

Quote:

Reference is made to Company Announcement HSBC393 issued on 26 January 2022 by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

('the bank') informing Shareholders about the Annual General Meeting ('the meeting') to be held remotely in terms of Legal Notice 288 of 2020 on Wednesday 13 April 2022 at 10:00hours. The meeting will be streamed live and Shareholders shall be able to follow the meeting by accessing the following website:https://www.about.hsbc.com. mt/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings.

The bank announces that Shareholders listed on the Registered Central Securities Depository of the Malta Stock Exchange on 14 March 2022 (the record date), have the right to participate and vote in the meeting by appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. Shareholders have the right to ask questions related to the items on the agenda. Any such questions may be submitted in writing, no later than 48 hours before the meeting, to the Company Secretary by post or by email to:companysecretarymalta@hsbc.com. All questions and replies will be published on the bank's website.

AGM Agenda.

The Shareholders will consider and if deemed fit, approve the following resolutions:

Ordinary Resolutions.

1. Annual Report and Accounts.

To receive and approve the Audited Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2021 and the Reports of the Directors and Auditors thereon;

2.

Dividend.

To approve a final gross dividend of 3.42 cent per share, representing a final gross payment of €12,322,468.59 as recommended by the Directors;

3.

Appointment of the Auditors.

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers as Auditors and to authorise the Board of Directors to fix their remuneration;

4.

Directors' Emoluments.

To increase the maximum annual emoluments of the Directors by €120,000 and establish the said maximum aggregate emoluments of Directors at €480,000.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Registered in Malta number C3177.

Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c authorised by the Malta Financial Services Authority to provide investment services under the Investment Services Act 1994. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is enrolled as a tied insurance intermediary for HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Ltd under the Insurance Distribution Act (Cap. 487 of the Laws of Malta)

Ordinary Resolution - Special Business 5. The Directors' Remuneration Report.

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report.

Appointment of Directors

The Board of Directors shall consist of not more than nine (9) directors. In terms of clause 7 of the Memorandum of Association and Article 77(4) of the Articles of Association: (a) six (6) directors may be appointed, and (b) three (3) directors are elected during the meeting. Since only three persons have been nominated for election, no voting will take place this year. The nominees, Mrs Ingrid Azzopardi, Dr Manfred Galdes LL.D. and Dr Henri Mizzi LL.D. will be elected automatically.

A copy of the Notice of the AGM, Annual Report and Accounts, other documents and information about the AGM are available on the bank's website:

https://www.about.hsbc.com.mt/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

The Official Annual Report and Accounts in ECEF format are available on our Company Announcement HSBC395 dated 24 February 2022 and may be accessed from our website Company Announcements link - https://www.about.hsbc.com.mt/investor-relations

Dr George Brancaleone LL.D.

Company Secretary