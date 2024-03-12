12 March 2024

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. in compliance with the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Reference is made to Company Announcement HSBC425 dated 31 October 2023, wherein reference was made to the replacement of Dr Henri Mizzi as Non-Executive Director of HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'bank').

The bank announces the appointment of Mr Malcolm Miller as Non-Executive Director of the bank. Regulatory approval for the appointment of Mr Miller as Non-Executive Director has been obtained.

Mr Miller currently resides at Dar l-Għomor, Triq iż-Żebbuġ, San Ġiljan.

Mr Miller is an established entrepreneur, a seasoned and motivated business leader with 50 years' experience in start-ups and running businesses in Malta. He has also set up and run businesses in six European territories. His extensive experience includes raising funding, building new teams, setting and measuring realistic objectives and using clear and simple benchmarks for motivating teams. He is also an experienced board member, with a keen interest in understanding challenges faced by senior teams and contributing towards solutions that interface with the Board. His operational experience includes logistics, both within his own group of companies as well as third- party services, media, publishing, print, retail, e-commerce and vertical integration to consumer solutions.

Furthermore, the bank announces the appointment of Mr Miller as a member of the bank's Audit Committee.

Mr Miller's appointment is effective from 8 March 2024.

Ther are no matters concerning Mr Miller, which require disclosure under Capital Markets Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Dr Paula Mamo LL.D.

Company Secretary