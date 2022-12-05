HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Change in Board Composition

05 December 2022

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. in compliance with the Capital Markets Rules issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Quote

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. (the 'Bank') announces that Dr Sue Vella has relinquished her post of non-executive Director of the Bank with effect from 1 December 2022.

The Board of Directors has expressed its gratitude towards Dr Vella for her sterling service to the Bank.

The Bank announces that the Board, in terms of the Bank's Articles of Association, has appointed Ms Maria Micallef as non-executive Director with effect from 1 December 2022 to fill the casual vacancy on the Board following Dr Vella's resignation. Ms Micallef resides at 39 Triq Hal Tartarni, Rabat (Malta). Regulatory approval for the appointment of Ms Micallef has been obtained.

Ms Maria Micallef was the Managing Partner at RSM Malta until her retirement in December 2020. Ms Micallef specialised in business advisory services including mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, valuations and investment appraisals. She is a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta. Currently Ms Micallef is pursuing a Degree in Humanities at the same University. Ms Micallef has a B.A. Hons Accountancy degree and is a Certified Public Accountant. She is a fellow of the Malta Institute of Accountants, a member of the US Institute of Internal Auditors and a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. Ms Micallef served as President of the Malta Institute of Accountants during the period 2013 to 2015.

Ms Micallef is currently also a Non-Executive Director of PG p.l.c.

The Bank also announces the appointment of Ms Micallef as the Chairperson of the Bank's Remuneration and Nomination Committee, and Member of the Bank's Audit Committee. The Bank's Remuneration and Nomination Committee is now composed of: Ms Maria Micallef (Chairperson), Mr John Bonello and Dr Henri Mizzi (Committee Members). The Bank's Audit Committee is now composed of: Mrs Ingrid Azzopardi (Chairperson), Ms Maria Micallef and Dr Henri Mizzi (Committee Members).

There are no matters concerning Ms Maria Micallef that require disclosure under Listing Rules 5.20.5 to 5.20.9.

Ms Micallef's appointments are effective from 1 December 2022.

Unquote

Dr Paula Mamo LL.D.

Company Secretary