Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HSB   MT0000030107

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HSBC Bank Malta p l c : European capital markets issuers and investors world-leading in their zero-carbon commitments

09/28/2021 | 09:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

28 September 2021

European capital markets issuers and investors world-leading in their zero-carbon commitments

HSBC survey finds 97% of European companies plan to start transition to ESG-friendly business models within five years

(London) - In the global drive towards carbon neutrality, European companies that raise finance in the global capital markets are leading their peers - 24% of issuers (16% globally) have already made a net zero commitment, according to HSBC's Sustainable Financing and Investing Survey 2021.

The vast majority of issuers in Europe (97%) and across the world (94%) are planning to start transitioning away from environmentally and socially-challenged business models within the next five years, the survey shows.

European investors are demanding that companies make these changes, with almost all of them (99.6%) saying it's either "important" or "vitally important" for entities they invest in to be preparing for the effects of climate change. Almost 11% (23% globally) of those who deem it vital say they will divest themselves of companies that don't have credible transition plans.

In their commitment to carbon neutrality, European investors are world leading themselves - 38% have already made a net zero pledge, compared with 17% of investors globally. 91% of European investors (43% last year) say they have a firm-wide policy on responsible investing or ESG issues, marking the highest percentage of any region.

27% of issuing companies in Europe say their businesses are already being impacted by climate change, compared with 50% globally. 72% of European issuers state they are considering reducing or exiting some business activities which could be vulnerable to climate change, the highest percentage of any region globally.

At the same time, 68% of all surveyed companies in the region are considering starting or ramping up businesses that will benefit from climate change.

Colin Bell, CEO of HSBC Bank plc and HSBC Europe, said: "While the drive towards greater sustainability is a global movement, European investors and issuers are at the forefront of it, demonstrating across many areas what change can look like. The transition to a net-zero global economy will require collaborative and consistent efforts across our economies and societies, with sustainable finance playing a key role. We will continue to support our customers in achieving their growth and sustainability goals."

Simon Vaughan Johnson, HSBC Malta CEO, said: "Sustainability is a key element of our safe growth strategy and we are committed to providing our customers in Malta with sustainable investment choices. With a full range of Euro denominated Responsible Investment Funds, which offer investment opportunities to develop a functioning carbon-offset market, we aim to help build a thriving and resilient future for investors and the wider community in Malta."

An increasing number of European investors say there is now nothing holding them back from pursuing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG)-based investing -

(88% compared to 54% last year). With the global average at 64%, this marks the highest percentage of any region. Of the 12% who see themselves being held back, 43% say that is down to a shortage of expertise or qualified staff.

This news release is issued by

Registered Office:

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444

Web: www.hsbc.com.mt

European investors still think issuers need to improve their environmental disclosures with 38% branding them "inadequate". They are also concerned about greenwashing, or false claims of environmental benefits, with 66% saying it is a concern.

There are initiatives to create labelling systems to show that certain issues are independently verified as sustainable, for example in sustainable infrastructure. 64% of European investors said they would be much more confident about investing in sustainable infrastructure if such labelling system was implemented, the survey shows.

Download full report here

https://www.gbm.hsbc.com/en-gb/feed/sustainability/sfi-survey-europe-report

HSBC Sustainable Financing and Investing Survey 2021

The HSBC Sustainable Financing and Investing Survey 2021 is an annual global survey of 2,000 capital market issuers and institutional investors. The survey was run during May and June and was designed and executed by Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC. Respondents were split evenly between issuers, from across 19 industries, and institutional investors, including asset allocators and asset owners. In total, respondents were based in 34 territories across the regions of Americas, Europe, Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Asean.

The global report and regional reports for Asia Pacific, Americas and Middle East can be accessed here: https://www.gbm.hsbc.com/en-gb/campaigns/sfi-survey

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,976bn at 30 June 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 13:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.
09:32aHSBC BANK MALTA P L C : European capital markets issuers and investors world-leading in th..
PU
09/16HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Company Announcements (14-page PDF 744KB)
PU
09/15HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta renews Gold Partnership with The Malta Chamber
PU
09/15HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Change in Senior Management
PU
09/03HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta and ĠEMMA launch fraud awareness booklet
PU
08/25HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta Foundation supports financial literacy sessions
PU
08/24HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Remuneration Policy 2021 (10-pages PDF 583KB)
PU
08/18HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta's “Catch the Drop” campaign brings water use awa..
PU
08/12HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Approval of Change in Directorship
PU
08/02HSBC BANK MALTA P L C : Malta - satisfactory financial performance in the first half of th..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 108 M 127 M 127 M
Net income 2020 7,57 M 8,84 M 8,84 M
Net cash 2020 1 472 M 1 719 M 1 719 M
P/E ratio 2020 42,8x
Yield 2020 1,29%
Capitalization 299 M 350 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2019 -5,27x
EV / Sales 2020 -10,6x
Nbr of Employees 1 106
Free-Float 30,0%
Chart HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Simon Vaughan Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charlotte Cilia Chief Financial Officer
John L. Bonello Chairman
Elizabeth Hardy Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Muscat Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.-7.78%350
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.45%155 129
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.15.98%67 997
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.81%56 947
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED22.33%56 878
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.15%52 804