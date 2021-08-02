HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Interim Financial Results

Directors' Report

Financial performance

Profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was €17.5m, an increase of €15.6m from the same period in 2020. Higher profits reflect a positive performance by the life insurance subsidiary in view of favourable market movements and lower ECL booked in relation to the bank's lending portfolio.

Net interest income ('NII') decreased by €4.1m to €49.4m compared with €53.5m in the same period in 2020. The decrease in NII is mainly driven by lower interest rates and negative rates on excess liquidity. NII is also adversely impacted by the subdued demand for corporate borrowing, credit cards and personal loans in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, lower interest paid on deposits was offset by lower rates on debt securities, customer lending and bank placements.

Non-interest income (fees and commissions and trading income) increased by €0.9m with the increase mainly attributable to the commercial business. New money approvals for commercial customers increased over same period last year. This contributed to higher arrangement and commitment fees.

Operating expenses increased by €1.1m to €52.2m compared with €51.1m in the same period in 2020. While the bank continues to realise cost savings from the cost strategy announced in 2019 and ongoing proactive cost management measures, there was an increase in regulatory fees linked to higher customer deposits held at the prior year end.

ECL decreased by €6.8m to €1.9m compared with €8.7m in the same period in 2020. In 2020, higher ECL were booked to reflect the prevailing negative outlook and uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. While ECL booked in 2020 were not released in view of the continued uncertainty in the market, increases in 2021 were limited to customers experiencing further deterioration.

HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited reported a profit of €4.2m compared to a loss reported in the same period last year of €8.9m. The positive variance of €13.1m was mainly attributable to an improvement in the yield curve and financial markets which impacted revenue by €10.7m.

The effective tax rate is 35% in line with 2020. This translated into an interim tax expense of €6.1m.

Financial position and capital

Net loans and advances to customers amounted to €3,256m, a marginal decrease of €9m when compared to 31 December 2020. The bank saw marginal decreases in both commercial and retail banking driven by subdued demand for corporate facilities, credit cards and personal loans in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. While we saw an increase in new money approvals for commercial customers, utilisation remained low. The bank continued to experience growth in personal mortgages.

The bank's investment portfolio decreased by €22m to €856m. The portfolio was composed of highly rated securities and continued to be conservatively positioned with the lowest investment grade of A-.

Customer accounts were €5,330m as at 30 June 2021, €57m or 1% higher than at 31 December 2020 driven by increases in both retail and commercial banking deposits. The bank has a robust advances-to-deposits ratio of 61% and its liquidity ratios were well in excess of regulatory requirements.

The bank's common equity tier 1 capital was 17.2% at 30 June 2021, compared to 18.0% at the end of 2020 and well above regulatory requirements. The total capital ratio decreased to 19.8% compared to 20.7% at 31 December 2020.

In July 2021, the ECB announced that the current restrictions on payment of dividends will be lifted after 30 September 2021. Given the current restrictions on payment of dividend as well as