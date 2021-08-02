HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Interim Financial Results

The following is a Company Announcement issued by HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. pursuant to the Listing Rules issued by the Listing Authority.
During a meeting held on 2 August 2021, the Board of Directors of HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. approved the attached Group and Bank interim condensed financial statements for the six-month financial period ending 30 June 2021.
2 August 2021
2021 Interim Results - Highlights
Satisfactory financial performance in the first half of the year reflecting favourable market movements which impacted the life insurance subsidiary and lower expected credit losses ('ECL') booked in relation to the bank's lending portfolio. The underlying business performance continues to be adversely impacted by lower and negative interest rates and reduced demand for corporate borrowing, credit card utilisation and personal loans arising from customer behaviour directly influenced by the Covid-19 pandemic. Operating expenses increased marginally, principally due to increased regulatory fees as a result of higher customer deposits held at year end 2020.
Financial performance (vs 1H20)
Profit before tax increased by €15.6m to €17.5m due to positive performance reported by the life insurance subsidiary and lower ECL booked in relation to the bank's lending portfolio.
Revenue increased by 16% driven by favourable market movements (equity and interest rates) positively impacting the life insurance subsidiary results. Excluding the insurance subsidiary, revenue decreased by 5% as a result of lower interest rates and subdued demand for corporate borrowing, credit cards and personal loans.
ECL decreased by €6.8m to €1.9m. Higher ECL were booked in 2020 in view of the negative outlook prevailing at the time as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.
Cost Efficiency Ratio ('CER') improved to 72.9% compared to 83.0% in the same period last year.
Costs are €1.1m higher than the same period in 2020. While the bank is still benefitting from the cost strategy announced in 2019, and ongoing cost management initiatives, additional regulatory fees were incurred due to higher deposits as at year end.
During the first six months, lending decreased marginally by €8.9m (0.3%) and deposits grew by €56.6m (1%).
Profit attributable to shareholders of €11.4m for the six months ended 30 June 2021 resulted in earnings per share of 3.2 cents compared with 0.3 cents in the same period in 2020.
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 17.2% at 30 June 2021, down from 18.0% at the end of 2020 well above regulatory requirements.
Return on equity of 4.7% for the six months ended 30 June 2021, compared with 0.5% for the same period in 2020.
As the European Central Bank continues to recommend extreme prudence with regard to dividend distributions and since uncertainty still prevails in the marketplace, no interim dividend is being proposed. Restrictions imposed on capital distribution will end after 30 September 2021 when the ECB's current recommendation is due to expire.
Dr George Brancaleone LL.D.
Company Secretary

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.Interim Report 2021
Directors' Report
Financial performance
Profit before tax for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was €17.5m, an increase of €15.6m from the same period in 2020. Higher profits reflect a positive performance by the life insurance subsidiary in view of favourable market movements and lower ECL booked in relation to the bank's lending portfolio.
Net interest income ('NII') decreased by €4.1m to €49.4m compared with €53.5m in the same period in 2020. The decrease in NII is mainly driven by lower interest rates and negative rates on excess liquidity. NII is also adversely impacted by the subdued demand for corporate borrowing, credit cards and personal loans in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, lower interest paid on deposits was offset by lower rates on debt securities, customer lending and bank placements.
Non-interest income (fees and commissions and trading income) increased by €0.9m with the increase mainly attributable to the commercial business. New money approvals for commercial customers increased over same period last year. This contributed to higher arrangement and commitment fees.
Operating expenses increased by €1.1m to €52.2m compared with €51.1m in the same period in 2020. While the bank continues to realise cost savings from the cost strategy announced in 2019 and ongoing proactive cost management measures, there was an increase in regulatory fees linked to higher customer deposits held at the prior year end.
ECL decreased by €6.8m to €1.9m compared with €8.7m in the same period in 2020. In 2020, higher ECL were booked to reflect the prevailing negative outlook and uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic. While ECL booked in 2020 were not released in view of the continued uncertainty in the market, increases in 2021 were limited to customers experiencing further deterioration.
HSBC Life Assurance (Malta) Limited reported a profit of €4.2m compared to a loss reported in the same period last year of €8.9m. The positive variance of €13.1m was mainly attributable to an improvement in the yield curve and financial markets which impacted revenue by €10.7m.
The effective tax rate is 35% in line with 2020. This translated into an interim tax expense of €6.1m.
Financial position and capital
Net loans and advances to customers amounted to €3,256m, a marginal decrease of €9m when compared to 31 December 2020. The bank saw marginal decreases in both commercial and retail banking driven by subdued demand for corporate facilities, credit cards and personal loans in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. While we saw an increase in new money approvals for commercial customers, utilisation remained low. The bank continued to experience growth in personal mortgages.
The bank's investment portfolio decreased by €22m to €856m. The portfolio was composed of highly rated securities and continued to be conservatively positioned with the lowest investment grade of A-.
Customer accounts were €5,330m as at 30 June 2021, €57m or 1% higher than at 31 December 2020 driven by increases in both retail and commercial banking deposits. The bank has a robust advances-to-deposits ratio of 61% and its liquidity ratios were well in excess of regulatory requirements.
The bank's common equity tier 1 capital was 17.2% at 30 June 2021, compared to 18.0% at the end of 2020 and well above regulatory requirements. The total capital ratio decreased to 19.8% compared to 20.7% at 31 December 2020.
In July 2021, the ECB announced that the current restrictions on payment of dividends will be lifted after 30 September 2021. Given the current restrictions on payment of dividend as well as
the continued uncertainty in the market no dividend is being proposed.
Simon Vaughan Johnson, Director and Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Malta, said
"The performance in the first half of 2021 reflected the favourable market impact on the life insurance manufacturing business as well as the continued unfavourable impact of further declining interest rates. We also saw ECL stabilise following the increased ECL booked in 2020 as a result of the negative forward economic outlook prevailing at the time.
In May 2021, we inaugurated the new flagship branch at 80 Mill Street, Qormi. The investment in our new branch enables HSBC to provide a new way of banking in Malta that embodies our drive to deliver a suite of world-class banking services to our customers. We aim to offer an enhanced customer experience that is underpinned by convenience and flexibility, serving our customers until 7:00pm during the week.
In June 2021, we announced two voluntary redundancy schemes. We aim to create a leaner working model that is externally- focused and performance-led, building and investing in a bank that is fit for the future and which is centred around customers.
We continue to support our community through the HSBC Malta Foundation. The Foundation continues to support local charities such as Malta Hospice Movement and Malta Community Chest Fund. The Foundation continues to be very active in the sustainability space. In collaboration with the Malta Chamber of Commerce, we have launched a sustainability project, 'Establishing Malta's Framework for a Net Zero Carbon Building'. This project will be targeting the country's building and construction sector with the goal of raising standards in energy efficiency and conservation. Furthermore, the Foundation continues to promote Future Skills through projects such as the Human Capital Research Project and Prince's Trust International Achieve Programme.
During the first half of the year, we continued to provide stability and continuity of service to our customers in a highly uncertain environment. We have invested in new customer journeys with the aim of improving customer experience and successfully launched two-factor authentication via HSBC Malta's existing mobile banking App, thereby providing customers with ease of execution. We will continue to be focused on the future and on successfully executing our Safe Growth strategy. We are confident that, despite the challenging external environment, there are many opportunities ahead for a bank with HSBC's competitive strengths and we remain focused on delivering these services to the Maltese market, as we strive to open up a world of opportunity."
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Interim Report 2021
2
Financial summary
Financial summary
Income statement
Group
Bank
Half-year to
30 Jun
30 Jun
30 Jun
30 Jun
2021
2020
2021
2020
€000
€000
€000
€000
Interest and similar income
- on loans and advances to banks and customers and other assets
51,918
54,584
51,918
54,584
- on debt and other fixed income instruments
1,259
2,858
1,259
2,858
Interest expense
(3,775)
(3,966)
(3,775)
(3,966)
Net interest income
49,402
53,476
49,402
53,476
Fee income
12,873
11,404
11,142
9,803
Fee expense
(1,371)
(1,014)
(1,084)
(757)
Net fee income
11,502
10,390
10,058
9,046
Net trading income
2,628
2,809
2,628
2,809
Net income from financial instruments of insurance operations measured at fair value through profit or loss
18,200
(29,935)
-
-
Dividend income
-
13
1,462
2,013
Net insurance premium income
26,079
26,209
-
-
Movement in present value of in-forcelong-term insurance business
(571)
(2,278)
-
-
Other operating income
946
860
944
846
Total operating income
108,186
61,544
64,494
68,190
Net insurance claims, benefits paid and movement in liabilities to policyholders
(36,669)
6
-
-
Net operating income before change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
71,517
61,550
64,494
68,190
Change in expected credit losses and other credit impairment charges
(1,903)
(8,676)
(1,903)
(8,676)
Net operating income
69,614
52,874
62,591
59,514
Employee compensation and benefits
(19,936)
(22,458)
(18,672)
(21,067)
General and administrative expenses
(28,644)
(25,162)
(26,344)
(22,959)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets
(1,771)
(2,193)
(1,771)
(2,193)
Amortisation of intangible assets
(1,803)
(1,249)
(1,762)
(1,211)
Total operating expenses
(52,154)
(51,062)
(48,549)
(47,430)
Profit before tax
17,460
1,812
14,042
12,084
Tax expense
(6,090)
(637)
(4,767)
(4,234)
Profit for the period
11,370
1,175
9,275
7,850
Earnings per share
3.2c
0.3c
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.Interim Report 2021
Statements of comprehensive income
Group
Bank
Half-year to
30 Jun
30 Jun
30 Jun
30 Jun
2021
2020
2021
2020
€000
€000
€000
€000
Profit for the period
11,370
1,175
9,275
7,850
Other comprehensive expense
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss when specific conditions are met:
Debt instruments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income:
(2,758)
(2,598)
(2,758)
(2,598)
-
fair value losses
(4,243)
(3,997)
(4,243)
(3,997)
- income taxes
1,485
1,399
1,485
1,399
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Properties:
390
-
390
-
-
surplus arising on revaluation
433
-
433
-
- income taxes
(43)
-
(43)
-
Equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:
1
2
1
2
-
fair value gains
2
3
2
3
-
income taxes
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
Other comprehensive expense for the period, net of tax
(2,367)
(2,596)
(2,367)
(2,596)
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period
9,003
(1,421)
6,908
5,254
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. Interim Report 2021
4
Financial summary
Statements of financial position
Group
Bank
30 Jun
31 Dec
30 Jun
31 Dec
2021
2020
2021
2020
€000
€000
€000
€000
Assets
Balances with Central Bank of Malta, Treasury Bills and cash
628,974
996,679
628,974
996,679
Items in course of collection from other banks
5,348
4,959
5,348
4,959
Financial assets mandatorily measured at fair value through profit or loss
761,297
733,670
-
-
Derivatives
4,112
6,574
4,112
6,574
Loans and advances to banks
1,057,771
589,259
1,052,450
583,439
Loans and advances to customers
3,255,811
3,264,664
3,255,811
3,264,664
Financial investments
855,658
877,485
855,656
877,483
Prepayments and accrued income
25,229
24,148
22,363
21,236
Current tax assets
836
1,813
505
505
Reinsurance assets
74,937
80,083
-
-
Other non-current assets held for sale
8,600
8,919
8,600
8,919
Investment in subsidiaries
-
-
30,859
30,859
Investment property
1,600
1,600
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
42,252
44,206
42,252
44,206
Intangible assets
55,114
54,342
14,582
13,152
Right-of-use assets
4,047
4,200
4,047
4,200
Deferred tax assets
29,630
27,130
29,630
27,130
Other assets
12,992
10,728
10,889
9,600
Total assets
6,824,208
6,730,459
5,966,078
5,893,605
Liabilities
Deposits by banks
38
3,754
38
3,754
Customer accounts
5,329,580
5,272,961
5,368,212
5,313,754
Derivatives
4,084
6,551
4,084
6,551
Accruals and deferred income
17,057
14,843
13,267
11,202
Current tax liabilities
3,484
88
3,349
88
Liabilities under investment contracts
183,235
170,865
-
-
Liabilities under insurance contracts
651,584
648,028
-
-
Provisions for liabilities and other charges
20,983
21,031
19,293
19,341
Deferred tax liabilities
17,570
17,562
3,790
4,036
Subordinated liabilities
62,000
62,000
62,000
62,000
Other liabilities
49,945
34,362
46,278
31,251
Total liabilities
6,339,560
6,252,045
5,520,311
5,451,977
Equity
Called up share capital
108,092
108,092
108,092
108,092
Revaluation reserve
27,907
32,718
27,907
32,718
Retained earnings
348,649
337,604
309,768
300,818
Total equity
484,648
478,414
445,767
441,628
Total liabilities and equity
6,824,208
6,730,459
5,966,078
5,893,605
Memorandum items
Contingent liabilities
152,043
152,296
152,045
152,298
Commitments
1,007,537
1,071,319
1,007,537
1,071,319
The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 2 August 2021 and signed on its behalf by:
John Bonello
Simon Vaughan Johnson
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.Interim Report 2021
