HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta Foundation pledges continued support for the National Blood Transfusion Service

News Release

17 March 2022

HSBC Malta Foundation pledges continued support for the

National Blood Transfusion Service

The HSBC Malta Foundation has reaffirmed its long-standing support for the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) and its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood. As in past years, HSBC's support will help the NBTS reach more people who can learn about the lifesaving work of NBTS and how they can contribute personally.

HSBC Malta's relationship with NBTS goes back to 2004 when the bank started organising regular blood donation sessions at its Qormi Head Offices. In subsequent years this support has increased to include the donation of marketing materials.

Michel Cordina, Executive Director and Head of Business Development at HSBC Malta p.l.c., said: "The NBTS sees approximately 20,500 individuals who donate blood every year. That has the potential to save the lives of more than 60,000 people annually. At HSBC, we will continue to support the NBTS which provides such an essential service and to encourage everyone who can to donate blood."

Monique Debattista, new Medical Lead of Blood Donation Service at NBTS, said: "The blood donation of one person, which takes a few minutes, can potentially save the life of three people. As such, the altruism of blood donors is invaluable. So is the long-standing support of HSBC Malta and the HSBC Malta Foundation, which has helped the NBTS reach more people, attract new donors and retain existing ones."

L-R: Glenn Bugeja, Manager Corporate Sustinabaility, HSBC Malta; Michel Cordina, Executive Director & Head of Business Development, HSBC Malta; Dr Monique Debattista, Medical Doctor, NBTS; Tony Micallef, Practice Nurse/PRO, NBTS