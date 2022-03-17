Log in
    HSB   MT0000030107

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta Foundation pledges continued support for the National Blood Transfusion Service

03/17/2022 | 08:41am EDT
News Release

17 March 2022

HSBC Malta Foundation pledges continued support for the

National Blood Transfusion Service

The HSBC Malta Foundation has reaffirmed its long-standing support for the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) and its ongoing efforts to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood. As in past years, HSBC's support will help the NBTS reach more people who can learn about the lifesaving work of NBTS and how they can contribute personally.

HSBC Malta's relationship with NBTS goes back to 2004 when the bank started organising regular blood donation sessions at its Qormi Head Offices. In subsequent years this support has increased to include the donation of marketing materials.

Michel Cordina, Executive Director and Head of Business Development at HSBC Malta p.l.c., said: "The NBTS sees approximately 20,500 individuals who donate blood every year. That has the potential to save the lives of more than 60,000 people annually. At HSBC, we will continue to support the NBTS which provides such an essential service and to encourage everyone who can to donate blood."

Monique Debattista, new Medical Lead of Blood Donation Service at NBTS, said: "The blood donation of one person, which takes a few minutes, can potentially save the life of three people. As such, the altruism of blood donors is invaluable. So is the long-standing support of HSBC Malta and the HSBC Malta Foundation, which has helped the NBTS reach more people, attract new donors and retain existing ones."

L-R: Glenn Bugeja, Manager Corporate Sustinabaility, HSBC Malta; Michel Cordina, Executive Director & Head of Business Development, HSBC Malta; Dr Monique Debattista, Medical Doctor, NBTS; Tony Micallef, Practice Nurse/PRO, NBTS

This news release is issued by

Registered Office:

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444

Web: www.hsbc.com.mt

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in our geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,958bn at 31 December 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 17 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2022 12:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
