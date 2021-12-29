Log in
    HSB   MT0000030107

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta introduces minimum cash withdrawal policy

12/29/2021 | 06:57am EST
News Release

29 December 2021

HSBC Malta introduces minimum cash withdrawal policy

Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases HSBC Bank Malta announced that with immediate effect it will be re-introducing a Minimum Cash Withdrawal policy in its branch network. This policy is being implemented to reduce the amount of times customers need to visit its branches thus reducing unnecessary queuing and contact.

Withdrawals of under €500

With immediate effect customers are to use ATMs and not branch teller service for withdrawals of under €500.

Customers who request withdrawals which are less than this amount shall be directed and assisted to utilise ATMs. Apart from the assistance with the utilisation of ATMs, any customers who do not own a debit card will be allowed to make a one-time withdrawal at the teller. Said customers will also be requested to apply for a debit card which will be necessary to make future ATM withdrawals.

Making an appointment

As an additional precautionary measure, the bank is strongly recommending branch visits only to those customers who have an appointment. Customers wanting to discuss borrowing, wealth management needs, or if no alternative banking method is available are strongly encouraged to set an appointment by calling on 2380 2380, or visiting www.hsbc.com.mt

No appointments for cash services or teller services will be set. Queries relating to customer accounts are also to be directed to the Contact Centre.

The bank reminds customers that the majority of services can be availed of by using Credit and Debit Cards, Mobile, Internet, ATM and Deposit Machine services.

Qormi branch - 80 Mill Street

Evening services will not be available on Wednesday 29, Thursday 30 and Friday 31 December as the this branch will be closing to the public at 13:30.

For more information about the bank's opening hours, click here.

This news release is issued by

Registered Office:

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444

Web: www.hsbc.com.mt

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets. Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of the HSBC Group, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of $2,969bn at 30 September 2021, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Disclaimer

HSBC Bank Malta plc published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 11:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
