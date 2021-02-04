Log in
HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC BANK MALTA P.L.C.

(HSB)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 02/03
0.84 EUR   -4.55%
HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta supports Chamber webinar on Brexit impact

02/04/2021 | 03:49am EST
News Release

4 February 2021

HSBC Malta supports Chamber webinar on Brexit impact

HSBC Bank Malta is supporting 'Deciphering the Brexit deal for business', a webinar being organised by The Malta Chamber, in collaboration with the Government of Malta, the Customs Department and the Enterprise Europe Network. The online event, scheduled for the 18 February, will see UK and EU professionals discuss corporate experiences and overall market sentiment since the beginning of the year following the conclusion of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Shanella Rajanayagam, Trade Economist at HSBC Holdings plc, who will be one of the speakers at the event, said: "The post-Brexit business world will come with trade opportunities, as well as risks. My presentation will focus on the opportunities and challenges for businesses navigating the post-Brexit trade environment. It will explore the implications of the new EU-UK trade deal, trade policy priorities for the United Kingdom, and international trade prospects."

Ms Rajanayagam will be joined by EU and international trade specialist Dr Jan Micallef, who will also be delivering a presentation to delegates.

Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC Malta, said, "Throughout the past year HSBC has collaborated closely with The Malta Chamber to organise several online events designed to help the business community navigate these very challenging times. As the Covid pandemic continues, Brexit has created yet more uncertainty, especially as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement comes with more complexity than a traditional free trade agreement and covers several areas. I am certain that this webinar will prove useful in helping to share experiences and better understand what the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union really means in terms of common rules, supervision, and enforcement mechanisms."

More information on 'Deciphering the Brexit deal for business' is available at https://www.maltachamber.org.mt/en/events.

PHOTOCAPTION: A webinar being organised by The Malta Chamber, in collaboration with the

Government of Malta, the Customs Department and the Enterprise Europe Network

This news release is issued by

Registered Office:

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

116 Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT1444

Web: www.hsbc.com.mt

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is a member of the HSBC Group, whose ultimate parent company is HSBC Holdings plc. HSBC Malta provides a comprehensive range of financial services which are all designed to meet the expanding requirements of its large client base of personal and corporate customers. These include Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking and Global Markets.

Registered in Malta number C3177. Registered Office: 116, Archbishop Street, Valletta VLT 1444, Malta. HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. is regulated and licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta) by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

HSBC Group

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,956bn at 30 September 2020, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

