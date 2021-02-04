HSBC Bank Malta p l c : Malta supports Chamber webinar on Brexit impact

News Release

4 February 2021

HSBC Malta supports Chamber webinar on Brexit impact

HSBC Bank Malta is supporting 'Deciphering the Brexit deal for business', a webinar being organised by The Malta Chamber, in collaboration with the Government of Malta, the Customs Department and the Enterprise Europe Network. The online event, scheduled for the 18 February, will see UK and EU professionals discuss corporate experiences and overall market sentiment since the beginning of the year following the conclusion of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Shanella Rajanayagam, Trade Economist at HSBC Holdings plc, who will be one of the speakers at the event, said: "The post-Brexit business world will come with trade opportunities, as well as risks. My presentation will focus on the opportunities and challenges for businesses navigating the post-Brexit trade environment. It will explore the implications of the new EU-UK trade deal, trade policy priorities for the United Kingdom, and international trade prospects."

Ms Rajanayagam will be joined by EU and international trade specialist Dr Jan Micallef, who will also be delivering a presentation to delegates.

Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking at HSBC Malta, said, "Throughout the past year HSBC has collaborated closely with The Malta Chamber to organise several online events designed to help the business community navigate these very challenging times. As the Covid pandemic continues, Brexit has created yet more uncertainty, especially as the Trade and Cooperation Agreement comes with more complexity than a traditional free trade agreement and covers several areas. I am certain that this webinar will prove useful in helping to share experiences and better understand what the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union really means in terms of common rules, supervision, and enforcement mechanisms."

More information on 'Deciphering the Brexit deal for business' is available at https://www.maltachamber.org.mt/en/events.

