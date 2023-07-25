News Release

25 July 2023

TradeMalta Launches HSBC-backed Go Global Programme

Fostering Internationalisation of Malta-based companies

TradeMalta, in partnership with HSBC, is pleased to announce the launch of its annual Go Global: Internationalisation and Export Management programme. It is designed to assist Malta- based businesses to develop the right skills and competences to grow their business internationally. The 10-week intensive training programme, commencing on 4th October 2023, aims to bring fresh and innovative perspectives to novice exporters across Malta and Gozo.

Go Global covers a range of topics, including internationalisation opportunities and risks, international market research, legal issues, and the role of technology in internationalisation. It also includes sessions on networking, relationship management, financing international growth, creativity and innovation management, and using social media for international business.

The programme, which will run on a weekly basis, ending on 6 December 2023, is aimed at novice exporters, export department managers, and business development managers, providing them with comprehensive insights into the intricacies of international business.

The programme is a testament to TradeMalta's commitment to aid companies in taking their first steps into the world of internationalisation. This is made possible through the support of HSBC Malta, which backs TradeMalta in its mission to propel local businesses onto the global stage.

"We are excited to continue our mission to help Malta-based companies succeed internationally with this year's Go Global programme," said Anton Buttigieg, CEO of TradeMalta. "We believe that through this comprehensive training, business leaders can effectively navigate their internationalisation journeys and create sustainable growth for their businesses."

"The Go Global programme aligns perfectly with our goal at HSBC to facilitate local businesses' growth beyond our borders. We're proud to once again collaborate with TradeMalta on this initiative, offering our financial support and expertise," said Joyce Grech, Head of Commercial Banking HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c.

Interested businesses are urged to apply for this year's edition as soon as possible by following this link: https://www.trademalta.org/export-assistance/go-global-training/#tabs|Name:Applications-2022or by contacting Richard Scerri on richard.scerri@trademalta.orgor sending an email to info@trademalta.org